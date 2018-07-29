Pollinator Festival part of Project Bee Watch

A Pollinator Festival hosted by Point Park University and Allegheny Land Trust will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Audubon Greenway Conservation Area, 160 Magee Road, Sewickley.

The festival is part of Project Bee Watch, a citizen science project funded by social impact grants through Point Park’s Department of Community Engagement and Center for Inclusive Excellence.

Those attending the free event can make and take a wildflower seed bomb, learn about citizen science volunteering with Project Bee Watch, purchase native plants and learn about backyard habitat certification with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania plant center, the release adds.

Visitors to the July 28 festival also can take guided hikes, learn from Pennsylvania master gardeners and enjoy children’s activities.

A global decline in bee populations threatens many types of plants, including fruit and vegetable crops, that require pollination to thrive, the release notes, making Project Bee Watch’s work particularly important.