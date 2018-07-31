Oakmont Yacht Club Regatta promises full day of family fun

Organizers of the 116th Oakmont Yacht Club Regatta have a day of family activities and music planned for July 28 along the Allegheny River in Oakmont.

“Saturday, July 28, will kick off with breakfast and the kids’ fishing tournament beginning at 8 a.m.,” said Regatta Chairman Steve Myers. “We have brought back some of the favorites from years’ past as well as a few new events that will keep all ages entertained up to the evening’s spectacular fireworks show.”

After the fishing tournament, the fun will continue at 10 a.m. for kids, with carnival games, a dunk tank, craft tent and bounce tent. Face painting will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A flag raising ceremony with the national anthem will take place at noon to officially get the afternoon events under way. They will include Meatball Madness and a Corn Hole Tournament at 1 p.m., followed by a paddle boarding tour at 2 p.m. and Canoe Chug at 4 p.m.

Boating enthusiasts should enjoy the antique boat show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A photo booth from 2 to 4 p.m. will offer opportunities to take home a fun picture as a souvenir. A Chinese auction is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Music will start at 11 a.m. with DJ Billy Mac, followed by Brad Bendis from 3 to 6 p.m., Sweet Judys from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Mojo: The Band Friends from 7:45 to 9:30 p.m.

The finale to the day’s festivities will be a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.