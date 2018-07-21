New Kensington YMCA garden program grows young men into leaders

Plants aren’t the only things growing in a large garden next to New Kensington’s Valley Points Family YMCA.

Children tending to the garden are growing through the experience, as are some passersby.

“The main agenda for us is not just growing food, but growing people and seeing lives changed,” said YMCA staffer Jerry Jefferson. “This is an opportunity for us to do that.”

The garden was created by the YMCA’s Teen Leaders Club, which teaches young men how to grow into adults and leaders.

Now in its second year, the garden grows all-natural sweet corn and bush beans using Farming God’s Way, a growing method developed in Africa.

Jefferson, the YMCA’s teen program leader, said he came up with the idea for the garden program while visiting Malawi with the Rev. Dick Samuels of Lower Burrell in 2016. He said God spoke to him on the last day of his visit and told him to bring Farming God’s Way home.

“Last year was our first implementation,” Jefferson said. “We did two fields of corn, and one field of beans. It was phenomenal.”

Reaching the community

Jefferson, who is a pastor in New Kensington, said the garden not only gives him the opportunity to work with and minister to young people, but it also allows him to talk with people on the street.

“It’s also opened up opportunities to speak with different people walking by ... to actually live out what the gospel tells us to do,” Jefferson said.

Samuels, a YMCA volunteer, said many people that stop by the garden are those who would never set foot in a church.

“People will just walk up to you and ask, ‘What are you doing? What’s going on?’” Samuels said. “Inevitably, they start sharing things that are going on in their life. We have an opportunity to talk to them out here and make a difference in their lives.”

The garden was put along busy Constitution Boulevard so that it would be noticeable.

Growing corn also was a strategic choice because it’s tall and catches your eye.

“Beans look good, strawberries look good -- you could have a great field,” Jefferson said. “But nothing grabs the attention like (corn).”

YMCA Branch Executive Director Jason Halfhill said the program has had many community benefits. In addition to having one-on-one time with kids, the garden serves as a fundraiser for the Leaders Club. It also teaches kids a skill set that they can use anywhere.

“It’s definitely a cool thing and definitely a good activity,” he said.

Even more room to grow

The garden program has grown in its second year.

This year growers planted an additional corn field. They plan to turn one of them into a corn maze. A pumpkin patch and hayrides also are in the works.

In the future, the YMCA wants to add raised garden beds so younger children attending daycare there can help tend the garden.

Right now the garden is kept up by members of the Leaders Club, boys and girls from Jefferson’s ministry youth group and local kids who need to perform community service.

Some children have been so moved by their experience that they started their own gardens at home.

Tyair Wright, 14, of New Kensington, said the Leaders Club and his time in the garden have helped him grow into a better leader and motivator. He also likes to grow fruit and vegetables for the community.

“It keeps you out of trouble,” he said.

Michael Montgomery, 14, also of New Kensington, said his work in the garden has provided a good physical workout and helped him build good relationships with the YMCA leaders.

“It feels like we chat more about God ... and about the garden,” he said.