Dads Matter program helps fathers with life, parenting skills

By Jeff Himler
 
Thomas Abare has less time to spend with his three young children since he’s started a new job in shipping and receiving. But the time he does have with his 2-year-old twin daughters, Rose and Iris, and 4-month-old son, Sebastian, is more meaningful.

“I spend a little more time feeding them and helping with my daughters when they’re sick,” he said, noting those are things male role models in his family didn’t do when he was growing up.

In return, he said, his daughters are “more responsive. They just want to look back into your eyes and smile at you.

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

“The things we’re doing together feel deeper. It feels like we’re more connected.”

Abare, 34, credits the Dads Matter program offered through the Hempfield-based Private Industry Council with helping him improve his life both at work and at his family’s home in Unity.

Working with partner organizations, the program helps fathers of any income level with job training and placement while also boosting their parenting skills.

“We support fathers in resolving barriers that would impact their ability to be actively involved with their children,” program supervisor Michelle Ferguson said.

Dads Matter helps participants with resumes and keeps them apprised of job openings. They helped Abare, who’d been unemployed, land a job with a local kitchen cabinet supplier.

He’d like to take commercial driver’s license training available through the program, noting it would allow him to serve as a delivery driver. Further down the road, he’d like to enroll in college to study mechanical engineering.

Dads Matter offers additional career tracks geared toward the gas and oil, health care and heating and air-conditioning industries.

Abare said Dads Matter has supported his desire to be a better provider for his family, including his wife of three years, Chelsee.

“I still have my own wants, but I’ve put them to the side for now,” he said. “I’ve been working for a (second) TV for three years, but my kids have a TV to watch ‘Strawberry Shortcake.’”

To keep them motivated, Dads Matter pays participants $25 per day to attend courses on topics ranging from first aid, men’s health and wellness and conflict resolution to financial literacy and basic computer skills. The program is offered at several locations, including Laurel Valley Elementary School, where a course began Jan. 8.

Dads Matter began several years ago in Fayette County. Under a current five-year round of funding — from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families — it has expanded its service area to include Westmoreland and Washington counties.

The program has served about 585 dads, working toward a goal of serving 1,060 by 2020, Ferguson said.

Rebuilding a life

Michael Lint, 31, of Mt. Pleasant was referred to Dads Matter through another Private Industry Council offering — the Employment, Advancement and Retention Network, or EARN.

EARN helped Lint rebuild his resources as he shifted gears in the auto repair industry and adjusted to life as a single father of daughters Kalie, 11; Caitlin, 5; and Delilah, 3 — following a separation from the mother of his two youngest children.

EARN and Dads Matter joined forces to help him repair his car, land a new job, buy work tools and update his certifications in auto inspection and emissions testing.

A Marine Corps veteran, Lint stepped away from a management-level civilian job that kept him at work up to 70 hours a week and sought a position that, while offering less pay, was less demanding of his time.

“I had to find a job that worked better with the hours so I could have more time with the kids,” Lint said. He said his younger daughters, who live full time with him, “wake up a lot in the middle of the night to make sure I’m there. I have to make sure I’m there every night to reassure them, tuck them in and read them a story.”

Lint’s grandmother has played a vital role in his family’s new dynamic — sharing her house with Lint and his two younger daughters and watching the girls while he is at work.

But attending regular Dads Matter sessions with other fathers provided him an outlet he was lacking at home. “I didn’t really have anyone to talk to about being a single father,” he said. “There are no other men in my family.”

Lint’s long-term goals include upgrading to a better car, moving with his daughters into their own home and establishing his own repair garage that they might take over some day.

They’ve begun handing him tools he needs for repair jobs at home. “They’re learning what the different pliers and screwdrivers are,” he said. “They’re pretty good little helpers sometimes.”

In addition to reshaping his life so he can be a steady presence for his daughters, Lint has overcome a drinking problem and has rebounded from incidents in 2010 and 2012 that resulted in guilty pleas to charges including simple assault, attempted robbery of a vehicle and prohibited possession of a firearm, ultimately leading to a short time behind bars.

EARN caseworker Amy Goulding noted Lint hasn’t tried to hide his past run-ins with the law, and those who hired him have valued his honesty as well as his work skills.

Lint acknowledged there is a stigma usually associated with being a former jail inmate.

“A lot of people think you can’t turn things around. People think you can’t go out and get a good job,” he said. But, “It’s never been a problem for me.

“It’s part of my life. You can have a felony and still do good and rebound from that.”

Help behind bars

Working with the Westmoreland County Prison, Dads Matter offers programs to incarcerated dads, focusing on responsible fatherhood and employment readiness.

“We help to develop resumes for them, so when they come out they can begin the employment process,” Ferguson said.

For more information, search Facebook for “PIC’s DADS MATTER - Southwestern PA” or call 724-836-2600.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.