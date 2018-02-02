FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

After 25 years, Ligonier’s popular Campbell House B&B for sale

 
Share

Twenty-five years after opening Campbell House Bed & Breakfast, Patti Campbell, 73, has put her Ligonier business up for sale and is stepping away from what she calls her “second and last career.”

After working as a vice president with Glemby International for years, and traveling to open new salons, the Jeannette native found a second calling, she says.

After her mother died in 1992, she and a family member decided to take a break and visited Cape May over Christmas, staying in several inns.

Other news
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.

“I got the bed and breakfast bug,” she says.

Soon after, she found her property, which was then a quilt shop and small motel.

Campbell says she is the 11th owner of a building dating to about 1868.

“I bought this in 1993. ... I had to redo everything. I had built a house in New Stanton and was living there,” she says.

The bed and breakfast concept at that time was more common in the middle and eastern parts of the state, Campbell says.

Her property also includes the small motel, which was added on in 1955, with four units she prefers to lease on at least a weekly basis.

“In 1995, I added on two more (bed and breakfast) suites (for a total of five). I run them separately from the efficiency motel. They are totally different,” she says.

Campbell lives in the inn’s owners’ quarters, and says the property is not a home. “It’s a business.”

It’s a turn key operation ready for someone to step into, rather than having to purchase a property and then renovate, Campbell says.

Fond memories

She made an early decision to operate her business for adults only, and elopements became a specialty.

“It’s been a nice niche for the business,” Campbell says.

Brides and grooms could be married on the town’s Diamond or inside the Victorian style inn, with local mayors often serving as officiants.

There have been many repeat guests who come to celebrate birthdays or anniversaries, and have become Campbell’s friends as well as her guests.

She has a small staff, but enjoys preparing the more elaborate weekend breakfasts herself.

“That’s the fun part,” she says.

Fort Ligonier is an attraction for some guests, along with the small town’s charms, Campbell notes.

“There are not many places like Ligonier left where you can park your car and walk all over. It’s like stepping back in time, but with the good amenities, good restaurants and shops. I like to see people sitting on the porch. That’s a dying thing. ... I love my front porch. My guests love it. You kind of take a deep breath and watch the world go by,” she says.

Campbell is involved with her adopted community, serving on the Ligonier Planning Commission and active with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.

Moving on is a little scary, she admits.

“I’ve never been without a home or a job, and that’s what this will be,” she says.

“We have a little joke that I wanted to get a little part-time job where I’ll go home and forget it; maybe a (retail) greeter. (Her friends) say, ‘Oh, in two weeks you’ll be the manager.’ I joke, ‘That long?’ ” Campbell says, laughing.

Details: 724-238-9812 or campbellhousebnb.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 , mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.