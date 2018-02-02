After 25 years, Ligonier’s popular Campbell House B&B for sale

Twenty-five years after opening Campbell House Bed & Breakfast, Patti Campbell, 73, has put her Ligonier business up for sale and is stepping away from what she calls her “second and last career.”

After working as a vice president with Glemby International for years, and traveling to open new salons, the Jeannette native found a second calling, she says.

After her mother died in 1992, she and a family member decided to take a break and visited Cape May over Christmas, staying in several inns.

“I got the bed and breakfast bug,” she says.

Soon after, she found her property, which was then a quilt shop and small motel.

Campbell says she is the 11th owner of a building dating to about 1868.

“I bought this in 1993. ... I had to redo everything. I had built a house in New Stanton and was living there,” she says.

The bed and breakfast concept at that time was more common in the middle and eastern parts of the state, Campbell says.

Her property also includes the small motel, which was added on in 1955, with four units she prefers to lease on at least a weekly basis.

“In 1995, I added on two more (bed and breakfast) suites (for a total of five). I run them separately from the efficiency motel. They are totally different,” she says.

Campbell lives in the inn’s owners’ quarters, and says the property is not a home. “It’s a business.”

It’s a turn key operation ready for someone to step into, rather than having to purchase a property and then renovate, Campbell says.

Fond memories

She made an early decision to operate her business for adults only, and elopements became a specialty.

“It’s been a nice niche for the business,” Campbell says.

Brides and grooms could be married on the town’s Diamond or inside the Victorian style inn, with local mayors often serving as officiants.

There have been many repeat guests who come to celebrate birthdays or anniversaries, and have become Campbell’s friends as well as her guests.

She has a small staff, but enjoys preparing the more elaborate weekend breakfasts herself.

“That’s the fun part,” she says.

Fort Ligonier is an attraction for some guests, along with the small town’s charms, Campbell notes.

“There are not many places like Ligonier left where you can park your car and walk all over. It’s like stepping back in time, but with the good amenities, good restaurants and shops. I like to see people sitting on the porch. That’s a dying thing. ... I love my front porch. My guests love it. You kind of take a deep breath and watch the world go by,” she says.

Campbell is involved with her adopted community, serving on the Ligonier Planning Commission and active with the Loyalhanna Watershed Association.

Moving on is a little scary, she admits.

“I’ve never been without a home or a job, and that’s what this will be,” she says.

“We have a little joke that I wanted to get a little part-time job where I’ll go home and forget it; maybe a (retail) greeter. (Her friends) say, ‘Oh, in two weeks you’ll be the manager.’ I joke, ‘That long?’ ” Campbell says, laughing.

Details: 724-238-9812 or campbellhousebnb.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 , mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.