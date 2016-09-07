Benefits aim to help Dixie Quicks co-owner during cancer battle

When fans of beloved brunch spot Dixie Quicks heard the news that co-owner René Orduña had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer, they did what Orduña and his husband, Rob Gilmer, have done for so many others: They came together in support.

Orduña and Gilmer – who together have run Dixie Quicks and the RNG Gallery for more than 20 years, at two different Omaha locations and now in downtown Council Bluffs – are known not only for the eggs Benedict and towers of French toast that Orduña cooks for hungry brunchgoers every weekend but also for their support of local musicians and artists.

Now friends of the restaurant have organized efforts to raise money to help the couple pay for travel and medical expenses. In its first week, an online fundraiser collected more than $10,500, and a Sunday concert and silent auction aims to raise even more.

Gilmer said he’s been astounded by the outpouring of support.

“It’s been amazing, just amazing,” he said. “It’s so wonderful.”

Omaha artist Kim Darling and musician Orenda Fink organized the online fundraiser.

Jason Kulbel, owner of Slowdown, said Fink, Darling and others wanted to play host to a live auction and concert for Gilmer and Orduña. Slowdown offered its north downtown space, and musicians Simon Joyner, High Up and Closeness are scheduled to play, with drag performances between sets.

The event already has drawn about 50 donations for the silent auction, including original works of art, gift certificates from businesses in Omaha and Council Bluffs and prize packages, including free admission for two to every concert at Slowdown through the end of the year, and a 2017 Maha music festival package of tickets and swag.

Kulbel said the auction received so many donation offers that the organizers had to cap the number of items.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “Everyone obviously loves (René). People have come out of the woodwork.”

Gilmer said though he and Orduña are not working at Dixie Quicks right now, the restaurant remains open.

“Things are as usual at Dixie Quicks,” he said. “The staff has been amazing and stepped forward to keep the food at the high standard René has set.”

Dixie Quicks Public House opened in downtown Council Bluffs in fall 2011 after moving from 1915 Leavenworth St. in Omaha, where it had been located for 10 years. Before that, the restaurant operated as Dixie Quicks Luncheonette at 15th and Dodge streets.

Chef Jennifer Coco, who runs J. Coco in midtown, said Orduña’s effect on the local food scene can’t be underestimated.

“He’s always done it his way,” she said. “He stays true to his roots. It was ‘farm to table’ before that was ever a term.”

Coco, who will be working with other local chefs to provide food at the Slowdown benefit, said when she contacted Omaha restaurants, no one balked at her request for help.

“He would be there for us,” she said of Orduña. “Everyone is just, like, ‘What more can we do?’ ”

Gilmer said Omahans also can show support by dining at Dixie Quicks, 157 W. Broadway.

Kulbel said it’s unlikely that Gilmer and Orduña will be at the Slowdown benefit – they headed to the Mayo Clinic last week. But all the funds raised that evening, including donations and money from auction items, will go to the couple.

“They have a great restaurant, but it goes so far beyond that,” Kulbel said. “They are supporters. They have been around and supported artists for so long. This is a good example of Omaha stepping up and helping friends.”

René Orduña benefits

• Sunday at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event is from 7 to 11 p.m. A donation of $15 is suggested at the door. The concert – featuring High Up, Simon Joyner and Closeness – is all ages. Dixie Drag will perform as well. The silent auction includes about 50 items, including art, prize packages, gift certificates and more. Chef Jennifer Coco will provide food. All the funds raised will be donated to Orduña and his husband, Rob Gilmer. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/290010664698254/.

• An online fundraiser is at gofundme.com/2mjpfcg4.

• Dixie Quicks, at 157 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, remains open. Its hours are Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday brunch 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.