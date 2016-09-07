Benefits aim to help Dixie Quicks co-owner during cancer battle

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Benefits aim to help Dixie Quicks co-owner during cancer battle

 
Share

When fans of beloved brunch spot Dixie Quicks heard the news that co-owner René Orduña had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer, they did what Orduña and his husband, Rob Gilmer, have done for so many others: They came together in support.

Orduña and Gilmer – who together have run Dixie Quicks and the RNG Gallery for more than 20 years, at two different Omaha locations and now in downtown Council Bluffs – are known not only for the eggs Benedict and towers of French toast that Orduña cooks for hungry brunchgoers every weekend but also for their support of local musicians and artists.

Now friends of the restaurant have organized efforts to raise money to help the couple pay for travel and medical expenses. In its first week, an online fundraiser collected more than $10,500, and a Sunday concert and silent auction aims to raise even more.

Other news
FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says
A new audit says hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing statewide reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists.
FILE - Death row inmate Rodney Reed waves to his family in the Bastrop County District Court in Bastrop, Texas, Oct. 13, 2017. An appeals court on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, denied a request for a new trial for longtime Texas death row inmate Reed, whose supporters say evidence has long raised doubts about his guilt. (Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)
Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says he’s innocent, asked for a new trial. A court said no
An appeals court has denied a new trial request from a longtime Texas death row inmate whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence.
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in American soccer, has been named to Ireland's team for the Women's World Cup, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Sinead Farrelly is named to Ireland’s roster for the Women’s World Cup
Sinead Farrelly, who came forward with misconduct allegations that sparked a reckoning in U.S. soccer, has been named to Ireland’s team for the Women’s World Cup.
FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The estate of Kouri Richins’ late husband filed a lawsuit against her on Tuesday, June 27, seeking over $13 million in damages. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)
Utah woman accused of killing husband after writing book about grief is sued for over $13 million
A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages.

Gilmer said he’s been astounded by the outpouring of support.

“It’s been amazing, just amazing,” he said. “It’s so wonderful.”

Omaha artist Kim Darling and musician Orenda Fink organized the online fundraiser.

Jason Kulbel, owner of Slowdown, said Fink, Darling and others wanted to play host to a live auction and concert for Gilmer and Orduña. Slowdown offered its north downtown space, and musicians Simon Joyner, High Up and Closeness are scheduled to play, with drag performances between sets.

The event already has drawn about 50 donations for the silent auction, including original works of art, gift certificates from businesses in Omaha and Council Bluffs and prize packages, including free admission for two to every concert at Slowdown through the end of the year, and a 2017 Maha music festival package of tickets and swag.

Kulbel said the auction received so many donation offers that the organizers had to cap the number of items.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “Everyone obviously loves (René). People have come out of the woodwork.”

Gilmer said though he and Orduña are not working at Dixie Quicks right now, the restaurant remains open.

“Things are as usual at Dixie Quicks,” he said. “The staff has been amazing and stepped forward to keep the food at the high standard René has set.”

Dixie Quicks Public House opened in downtown Council Bluffs in fall 2011 after moving from 1915 Leavenworth St. in Omaha, where it had been located for 10 years. Before that, the restaurant operated as Dixie Quicks Luncheonette at 15th and Dodge streets.

Chef Jennifer Coco, who runs J. Coco in midtown, said Orduña’s effect on the local food scene can’t be underestimated.

“He’s always done it his way,” she said. “He stays true to his roots. It was ‘farm to table’ before that was ever a term.”

Coco, who will be working with other local chefs to provide food at the Slowdown benefit, said when she contacted Omaha restaurants, no one balked at her request for help.

“He would be there for us,” she said of Orduña. “Everyone is just, like, ‘What more can we do?’ ”

Gilmer said Omahans also can show support by dining at Dixie Quicks, 157 W. Broadway.

Kulbel said it’s unlikely that Gilmer and Orduña will be at the Slowdown benefit – they headed to the Mayo Clinic last week. But all the funds raised that evening, including donations and money from auction items, will go to the couple.

“They have a great restaurant, but it goes so far beyond that,” Kulbel said. “They are supporters. They have been around and supported artists for so long. This is a good example of Omaha stepping up and helping friends.”

René Orduña benefits

• Sunday at Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the event is from 7 to 11 p.m. A donation of $15 is suggested at the door. The concert – featuring High Up, Simon Joyner and Closeness – is all ages. Dixie Drag will perform as well. The silent auction includes about 50 items, including art, prize packages, gift certificates and more. Chef Jennifer Coco will provide food. All the funds raised will be donated to Orduña and his husband, Rob Gilmer. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/290010664698254/.

• An online fundraiser is at gofundme.com/2mjpfcg4.

• Dixie Quicks, at 157 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, remains open. Its hours are Wednesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday brunch 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m.; and Sunday brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.