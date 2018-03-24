Carlynton graduates set to wed

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Beth Ann and Randy Huddart of Carnegie announce the engagement of their daughter Amanda Jo Huddart to Nikolaus Ryan Sappie of Crafton. Nikolaus is the son of Frank and Debbie Sappie of Crafton. Amanda and Nikolaus are 2012 Carlynton graduates. Amanda is a 2016 Duquesne University graduate and is a middle school math teacher at Chartiers Valley. Nikolaus is a 2016 graduate of Waynesburg University and works in computer printer sales at Amcom Office Systems. The couple lives in Oakdale and is planning a fall 2018 wedding at Lingrow Farms in Leechburg.

• Kathleen and John Cubic of Glendale will celebrate their 52nd wedding anniversary March 12. They have three children, John Jr., Lynn Ann and Bob, and two grandchildren, John and Briana.

• Happy birthday to Brandon Bogdon of Collier, who celebrates March 11. Brandon is married to Ashley and he has son Ashton, daughter Mila Ann and son Blake.

e_SBlt Donna and Bob Heinrich of Carnegie will celebrate their 43rd wedding anniversary March 15. They are the parents of Shawn (Meghan) and Erin (Jake) Trombetta. Donna and Bob have five grandchildren, Robby, Shawn Jr., Tyler, Levi and Mila.

• Happy 91st birthday to Theresa (Baba) Zatezalo of Collier, who celebrates March 9. She is the mother of Connie, John and Bonnie.

• Donna (Fisher) and Ron Hatcher of Carnegie will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary March 14. They are the parents of two children, Amy and James (Courtney), and have one granddaughter Camille Rose.

• Bob Gielarowski of Carnegie will celebrate his birthday March 11 with his wife, Donna, and children, Jamie (Mark) Hermann and Rob. Bob and Donna have three grandchildren, Madison, Aubrey and Brody.

• Happy birthday wishes to Nancy Schmitt, who celebrates March 9, to her daughter Jessica, who celebrates March 25, and to her brother Greg Werner, who celebrates March 12.

• Dr. Hillary (Mangis) Kuntz of Collier celebrates her birthday March 9 with her husband, Eric, daughter, Kennedy, and son, Brady.

• Happy birthday to Mark Urso of South Fayette, who celebrated March 7. He is the loving husband of Annie, and they have three children, Johnny, Noah and Vincent. Mark is the son of Marlene and Jack Urso of Carnegie.

• Emily Roessler celebrated her 19th birthday March 7. She is the daughter of Craig and Stacey Roessler, sister to Miranda, Ashley and Kyle. Kyle celebrated his 18th birthday Feb. 3. Emily and Kyle are the grandchildren of Jean and Ken Turiczik of Carnegie and Betty and William Roessler of Crafton.

• Bastian Edward Lenk of Carnegie, son of Aaron and Laura Lenk, and big brother to Lydia Grey celebrated his 6th birthday March 7.

• Birthdays this week include Emilie Babish, Roman Steffl, Jeri Zawilla, Nick Schepie, Jamie Lukac, Rose Pucci, Barb Meinen, Mary Kizina, Lindsay George, Nancy Volk-Gorny, Patrick Catena, Tim Yeager, Jovanna Silipigni, Neil Gearhart, Joe Kossler and Vince Holland.

Cindy Babish-Schultz is a contributing writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-249-6346 or cbabish@aol.com.