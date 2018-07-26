FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Annual arts and music festival showcases talents from multiple communities

 
Penn Hills Arts Council recently celebrated three decades of showcasing local talent.

“This art exhibition is probably the best in the surrounding areas,” council President Catherine Meara said. “The talent that comes out of this festival is amazing. You look for a piece of art that speaks to you, and I think you can find that here.”

The 30th annual arts and music festival took place July 20 and 21, at the Penn Hills Library.

About 50 artists from Monroeville, Murrysville, Plum, Penn Hills, Oakmont and other communities submitted more than 130 pieces to mark the occasion.

Murrysville resident Adrienne Heinrich, a Pennsylvania residency artist and Associate Artists of Pittsburgh education committee member, served as judge. Her work is represented in the collections of the Carnegie Museum of Art, Southern Allegheny Museum of Art and AIR Gallery in New York.

Categories included watercolor, photography, mixed media and acrylic and oil painting.

Monroeville artist Pamela Price won Best of Show for “Walter,” a watercolor painting of a bunny.

Other awardees included Penn Hills resident Rita Spalding for “A Rose is a Rose” in mixed media, Murrysville artist Joyce Frost for the photo “Fire & Brimstone” and Penn Hills artist Lynda Harvey for her watercolor painting “Barn Shadows.”

Oakmont artist Arlene Holtz took home an award for her abstract acrylic painting “Strata.”

The piece featured splashes of pink, blue, green and other colors and was designed to unearth positive feelings.

“I do my painting intuitively,” Holtz said. “I just listen to my inner guides and paint what I think and what I feel. When I finished this painting, it seemed to me like layers and strata of different thoughts and feelings and emotions. That’s where the name came from. This was a painting to make me feel happy.”

Holtz, 70, began painting more than 30 years ago. This was her third festival.

She also had hand-painted tote bags, jewelry and other items at her table.

“I love that there’s so many different kinds of art,” she said. “It seems to be a big draw for the community.”

Around 800 people attended over the two days.

Olivia Tamburri, 8, and her sister, Laila Tamburri, 4, both from Ft. Myers, Fla., came to the festival with their grandmother, Elizabeth Tamburri of Penn Hills.

“I really like the bunny,” Olivia said while she looked at Price’s painting.

Jazz ensembles with Don Aliquo, Paul Thompson and Vince Gorman provided live music.

Dessert vendors provided a variety of baked goods and chocolates.

Verona-based Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center brought bunnies, a tortoise and opossum to the festival as well.

Meara said council will review the festival in a few weeks and discuss what could be improved.

She said they plan to have another one at the library next year.