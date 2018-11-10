Smokey Robinson to make appearance at Rotary Club of Monroeville fundraiser

Smokey Robinson will attend a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Monroeville in November.

The musician and record producer will be presenting and sampling his wine collection starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Pittsburgh.

Participants can purchase tickets starting at $125 at tinyurl.com/RotaryGala2018. Proceeds will benefit the Rotary club.

Those in attendance can sample some of Robinson’s wine with dinner. Pittsburgh’s Finesse Band will play music and there will also be a dessert auction.

The event’s attire is ballroom, black-tie optional.