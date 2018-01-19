Westmoreland Chamber offering September trip to Italy

The Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce is planning a group trip to Italy, featuring Rome and Tuscany, from Sept. 22 through 30.

A free preview party and information session is planned for 5:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, 126 Rizzo Road, Crabtree.

While in Rome, tour-goers will have the opportunity to visit ancient historical sites such as the Coliseum, the Roman Forums and the Pantheon, as well as the Vatican museums, the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.

The tour package will include daily breakfast buffet, some dinners, wine-tastings, guided tours and an English-speaking escort for the group.

Tour price is $3,680 per person, based on 20 passengers, with a $450 limited-availability single supplement.

Registration is required for the preview party. The tour is offered in conjunction with Distinct Travel.

Details: 724-834-2900 or westmorelandchamber.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.