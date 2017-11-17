FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
REVIEW: Fitbit’s Ionic is a fitness tracker first, smartwatch second

 
Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatch is a fitness tracker first and a smartwatch second.

And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Fitbit launched the Ionic in August and began selling it worldwide last month.

The Ionic is Fitbit’s first true foray into the world of smartwatches, and at $300, its most expensive wearable yet.

The watch tells time, counts your steps, monitors your heart rate, tracks your runs and logs your sleep. It will tell you the weather, let you pay for things, lead you through breathing exercises and coached workouts and play music.

Notifications from your phone appear on the Ionic with a pleasant vibration, but you can’t respond to them.

The battery life is incredible, offering four to five days of use per charge. It recharges in only a couple of hours.

Fitbit’s in-house operating system is intuitive and easy to use but lacks a bevy of apps. You can select from several clock faces but on the whole, the watch design isn’t elegant.

Fitbit said the watch was designed to transition from a workout to everyday life and everything in between. The design took inspiration from “interstellar landscapes and future metal aesthetics,” the company said.

Its $300 price tag puts it on the low-end of the most popular smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 3 is $330; but it’s $400 if you want cellular connectivity. Samsung’s Gear Sport costs $300 and other models can cost up to $400. Garmin’s smartwatches start around $280 and go up from there.

Before I dive deeper into the Ionic, here’s what I expect from a smartwatch.

Smartwatches are designed to do a hundred things, but I want my smartwatch to do two things well.

First, a smartwatch should allow me to go on a run or workout in the gym without having my phone in tow. I should be able to track and log my workout and listen to music through the watch.

Second, a smartwatch should allow me to check if a notification on my phone, when it is in my pocket or nearby, is something worth dealing with immediately.

The Ionic passes this two-prong test.

Fitbit sent me a Ionic to test out last month. After wearing it for nearly three weeks, taking it on runs, to the YMCA for indoor cycling classes and to the climbing gym and logging more than 250,000 steps, I would recommend the watch.

RELATED: University of Pittsburgh study questions benefit of fitness trackers

The Ionic is a great running companion. It let me leave my phone at home. The GPS tracked my runs as accurately as my phone did. Strava is one of the few apps available on the Ionic, and it shares information with it seamlessly.

Heart rate monitoring is a must in the premium smartwatch category, and Fitbit claims to have improved its monitoring with new technology and algorithms. Its readings were within two to three beats per minute of readings from a heart rate monitor on a chest strap.

The watch has 2.5 gigabytes of storage capacity, which lets you load hundreds of songs or download up to three Pandora stations. It syncs with Bluetooth-enabled headphones.

Getting music onto the watch was slow. Fitbit claims it might take at least 15 minutes to download a Pandora station. It took me an hour-plus. The same was true for transferring music from my computer to the watch. One hundred songs took about an hour.

Fitbit said to make sure the Ionic and computer are connected to the same WiFi network.

You need to be a paid Pandora customer to use it with the Ionic. Apps for Spotify or other music services aren’t available, yet. Fitbit said third-party apps like a fitness app from Adidas, Flipboard, GAME GOLF, Nest and Surfline, designed for the operating system are coming soon.

As for notifications and messages, the Ionic does just enough for me but might leave others wanting. The watch receives notifications about text messages, tweets, emails and more from your phone. And because the watch doesn’t have its own cellular network, your phone must be nearby.

You can view the notifications by swiping up, but that’s it. You can’t reply to the notifications.

For me, that’s fine. I want to know only if the text message is urgent and needs a reply right away or if I can wait for a more appropriate time to respond.

Fitbit said the company is looking for ways to allow people to interact with notifications.

Other smartwatch features such as the ability to load a debt or credit card and use your Ionic to make purchases (including a Starbucks app), weather information, timer and alarm apps and the coaching and relaxation breathing apps worked fine but weren’t major selling points for me. The ease of Fitbit Wallet might woo me in the future.

What the Ionic does superbly well is what you would expect a wearable from Fitbit to do well. It’s a great fitness tracker. What holds the Ionic back is its lack of smartwatch features such as apps and the ability to respond to messages.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.