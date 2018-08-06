Dashcam video shows company van driver splashing pedestrians on sidewalk

America’s neighbors to the north are known as some of the friendliest people around. One driver did his best to damage that stereotype.

Dashcam video posted to a viral video page on YouTube shows a van swerving and apparently intentionally splashing pedestrians on a sidewalk in Ottawa.

The video shot from another vehicle driving ahead of the van shows the Black and McDonald company van starting down the street and then swerving into puddles to douse people. At least three pedestrians were drenched.

On Sunday the company posted to Facebook an apology for the driver’s actions, which they labeled as “unacceptable driving,” and said the driver, who they didn’t identify, is no longer with the company.

Sgt. Mark Gatien of the Ottawa Police posted to Twitter about the “Van Splashing Incident” thanking the company for their response to incident.

A spokesperson for the Ottawa Police Service said no charges have been laid in the incident, according to Global News.