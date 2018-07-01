FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

5 tips for fresh, tasty herbs

 
Share

Homegrown herb harvests are beyond compare. Not only is the flavor of fresh-picked herbs far superior to store bought, it’s also a whole lot cheaper to grow your own. Grocery store herb bunches are costly, while herb sprigs from the garden cost little more than a few minutes of your time.

Whether you grow parsley, chives, basil, sage or any number of other herbs, there are a few important things for you to keep in mind when it comes to harvesting and preserving your homegrown herbs.

1. Harvest before flowering. Yes, there are a few herbs that are used as flowers (think dill blossoms and borage flowers), but most are used as fresh or dried foliage. For maximum flavor, plan to harvest your homegrown herbs before the plants begin to flower. Once the flowering process begins, the oil content can change, leading to an altered flavor.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

2. Regular harvests are best. For most herbs, the more foliage you snip off to use in the kitchen, the more new stems the plant produces. Regular harvests mean continued production. Don’t just cut all your basil or oregano on one day; instead, head out to the garden every few days to collect shoots for use in your favorite recipes or for preserving for later use.

3. Cut, don’t tear. When harvesting herbs, do not tear the leaves or shoots from the plant. Instead, use a sharp herb snip or kitchen scissors to do the job. Make sure your cutting tool is clean, as disease is easily spread on unclean equipment. Tearing leaves and stems instead of cutting them can lead to damaged buds and could affect future growth.

4. Bundle as you harvest. If your plan is to bundle and hang your herbs to dry, it’s easiest to do the bundling right in the garden. Rather than bringing the stems indoors and then having to shuffle through them to organize them into bunches, grab a bunch of herb stems with one hand and cut them off the plant with another. Then, take that handful of stems and bundle them together at the base with a rubber band immediately. It makes the whole process a lot quicker. I then unfold a paper clip to make an “S” hook of sorts and slide one end of the hook under the rubber band and the other end over my herb-drying rack.

5. Harvest only during dry weather. Never harvest fresh herbs when they’re wet, unless you plan to use them right away. Water-soaked leaves will rot when bundled instead of drying. There’s no need to wash herbs before hanging them up to dry. Just shake the bundles a bit to knock off any insects or debris. And don’t wash herbs before storing them in the fridge either. Simply slip the freshly cut herb stems into a plastic zipper-top baggie and put the bag in the fridge. You can give the herbs a quick rinse when you’re ready to cook with them.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.