Ross’ latest trick is a treat: Fee waived for kids to attend Halloween party

There’s always plenty of treats for kids who attend Ross Township’s annual Halloween party.

But this year a special treat has been added -- it won’t cost anything to attend.

At the suggestion of Commissioner Joe Laslavic, Ross commissioners on Monday voted unanimously to suspend the $10-per-child fee charged to participate.

Laslavic said families with multiple children or those who are having financial difficulties might have a hard time coming up with the fee to participate.

“I’d hate for any kids to miss out on this because of the fee,” Laslavic said. “I don’t want to take this experience away just to save a buck.”

The township’s parks director said pumpkins for carving and other supplies for the party cost about $11 per child.

Laslavic said the township is regularly approached by businesses in Ross that are looking for ways to help the community and suggested that the municipality’s parks and recreation committee seek donations for the party.

Before the board cast its vote, Ross businessman David Martin told the commissioners that he would arrange for the roughly $1,500 cost of the party to be covered.

Following the meeting Martin said he contacted several local business owners while the discussion was taking place and they agreed to donate the money needed for the party.

The businesses are: Turo Family Chiropractic, Trinity Risk Services, attorney Michael Eisen, Right Direction Real Estate, The John Vella Salon, Independence Lending, Brody Closing & Consulting and FNB Corp.

Online registration for the party, which is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 20, is limited to 120 children. Parents also can sign their kids up at the Ross Community Center, 1000 Ross Municipal Drive.

The event will include pumpkin carving, a costume contest, cookie decorating, Halloween crafts and a treat bag.

People who already have paid the fee to attend will receive a refund.