Penn library book discussion will focus on 100th anniversary of Spanish Flu pandemic

Vaccines are available now, but even today, the prospect of catching the flu is still dangerous for young children and senior adults.

And yet the modern flu season isn’t nearly as frightening as what happened a century ago this year, when the Spanish Flu of 1918 circled the globe, sickening 500 million people worldwide and killing between 20 and 50 million, including about 675,000 Americans, according to History.com.

On May 21, Penn Area Library officials will host a 6:30 p.m. discussion of author Laura Spinney’s “Pale Rider: the Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World.”

Spinney traces the influenza pandemic as it travels across the globe, exposing man’s vulnerabilities, drawing on recent research in virology, epidemiology, psychology and economics.

Copies of the book are available at the library. There is no cost to attend, however seating is limited to 20 participants.

For more information, call 724-744-4414, ext. 101.

