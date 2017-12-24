FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Marines make annual Lower Burrell shopping trek

 
Almost a dozen needy veterans and families are getting food for Christmas dinner and more thanks to the Westmoreland County Marine Corps League Detachment.

Marines and their families bought the goodies e_SEmD complete with hams, turkey breasts and fresh vegetables e_SEmD Saturday morning at the Community Market in Lower Burrell. The ready-to-make meals were delivered later Saturday.

The shopping trip is a holiday bright spot appreciated by the store, Marines, and even some customers. In fact, many shoppers thanked the men and women for their military service and smiled at their commitment to help all veterans, not just Marines.

“I think this is great,” customer Bobbie Henson of New Kensington said. Many others said they also appreciate what was being done.

The detachment was founded four years ago. It has more than 60 members.

Saturday’s collection was its fourth such Christmas project.

After getting empty grocery carts, the Marines formed a line where produce manager Carrie Studeny was waiting. She accompanied the group so that it got all of the items on the menu.

As the line moved, the men shouted to those at the end of the line: “Don’t miss this” or “Here are some more fresh vegetables.”

An unmistakable joking of comrades prevailed for the Marines, who wore red hats or jackets with the Corps globe, anchor and eagle emblem, and red or camouflage utility “covers.”

Bill Stokes of Freeport wore a red Santa hat instead.

The Marines ranged in age from a man in his mid-40s who served in the Persian Gulf War to many in their 60s or 70s who served in the Vietnam era to an 80-year-old man from the Korean War era.

The detachment delivered the food to families across the region, with some in Lower Burrell, East Deer, Plum and one family in Pittsburgh, said Bob Uzmack, who was assisted by wife Shelia.

“There are some very needy families,” he said.

Robert Miller, almost 70, lives in Arnold Towers. “I am by myself, and I just want to help,” he said.

Community Market Manager Pat Herson said the annual purchase is anticipated.

“We love them coming to the store and giving to the community. Every year, our employees help them,” he said.

Detachment Commandant Jim Walters said the needy families have veterans who don’t always tell others how badly they need help.

“Veterans are a rare breed. They don’t like to ask for help,” he said.

“This is to help them out for Christmas and, hopefully, the following week,” Walters said. “There are some really needy families and, when we find out, we help.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.