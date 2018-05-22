Memorial Day ceremony schedule released for Delmont, Export and Murrysville

Members of the White Valley AMVETS will host a series of Memorial Day ceremonies for the 73rd year in a row on May 28. The slate of activities includes:

• A colorguard and rifle salute and honor roll at the American Legion building on Kennedy Avenue in Export at 8 a.m.; at Murrysville Cemetery at 8:30 a.m.; at Hills Church Cemetery at 9:15 a.m.; at White Valley Cemetery at 9:45 a.m.; at Twin Valley Memorial Park at 10:30 a.m.; at Grandview Cemetery at noon; at the White Valley AMVETS, 2100 Carolina Street in Murrysville, at 12:45 p.m.

• A Memorial Day parade at 11:15 a.m. through downtown Export.

Additionally, municipal and borough offices in Murrysville, Delmont and Export will be closed in observance of the holiday.

