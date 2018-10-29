Greensburg seeks holiday parade participants

It’s time to dust off your jingle bells.

Greensburg’s Holiday Parade returns for its 27th year Nov. 17, and organizers are looking for participants.

Bands and organizations that want to be part of the parade can call the city recreation department at 724-834-4880 or find an application form on the city website.

The parade marks the start of the Christmas season in Greensburg, and draws up to 8,000 attendees a year.

All vehicles, floats, uniforms or instruments must be decorated with a holiday theme. Santas should stay home, however -- as usual, there will only be one Saint Nick, taking his traditional place at the end of the parade.

The parade was shorter than usual last year, with 83 participating organizations -- down from an average of about 110.

The deadline to apply is Nov. 2.