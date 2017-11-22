Pins on Pinterest: Make this Thanksgiving easy as pie

So, as you are planning those last-minute recipes for Thanksgiving, consider some of these deliciously pie recipe ideas. From fruit-filled favorites to creamy decadence to new twists on traditional pumpkin, here are a few of my favorite ideas. For more pie recipes, visit our Thanksgiving board on Pinterest.

Fruit pies

All those bottles of fruit harvested just a few months ago will now make delicious, juicy pies for the holiday table. Bottles of peaches, apples and cherries fresh from your pantry make delicious pie filling. Double-crusted pies served a la mode or pies topped with a crumble like a Dutch apple pie drizzled with caramel would all surely be crowd favorites at your Thanksgiving dinner.

One recipe combines peaches and blueberries. Whisk 3/4 cup sugar, 6 tablespoons flour, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and 1/8 teaspoon of allspice. Fold in 3 cups sliced peaches and 1 1/2 cups blueberries. Fill prepped pie crust, top filling with 1 tablespoon cubed butter. Top with lattice crust brushed with egg wash and cinnamon-sugar mixture. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, then reduce temperature to 375 for 30-35 minutes

Cream pies

If I’m in charge of the pies for Thanksgiving, I will always bring a cream pie. Not only do I love the rich flavors and variety of a cream pie, I also love just how easy they are to make. Whether you make your own homemade crust or plop your fluffy filling into a graham cracker crust, a beautiful cream pie is a great, simple holiday choice.

While I am going to make a Sour Cream Lemon cake, my go-to is always Banana Cream. Mix a package of cheesecake puddling, let set. In the meantime, whip up batch of Dream Whip or whipping cream and let set. Gently fold in the whipped cream into the pudding. Slice ripe bananas and line the bottom of a cooked pie crust. Pour filling on top and let set in the fridge. Top with sliced bananas and fresh whipped cream. Simple!

Twists on pumpkin

For those of us who don’t love pumpkin, there are always great ways to mix up that traditional pie. Add some delicious cream cheese and create a pumpkin cheesecake. Whip pumpkin puree with vanilla pudding and top with caramel and pecans for a Turtle Pumpkin Pie. Or combine the perfection of pecan pie with pumpkin for an even sweeter treat.

Try a Pumpkin Chocolate pie. Melt 4 ounces unsweetened chocolate and 2 tablespoons butter. Add 1/2 cup maple syrup. Whisk in 1 egg and 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder. Set aside. Whisk 1 14-ounce can pumpkin puree with 1/2 cup half and half, 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 cup maple syrup. Add 1/3 cup pumpkin mixture into chocolate mix. Pour 2/3 of the remaining pumpkin into pie crust. Pour on chocolate mix. Dot with remaining pumpkin. Bake at 375 degrees for 22-25 minutes. Reduce to 325 and cook for 25-30 minutes.