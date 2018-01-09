Annual Tri-County Trout Club Sport Show and Flea Market set in Arnold

The annual Tri-County Trout Club Sport Show and Flea Market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Arnold #2 Volunteer Fire Department Training and Social Center.

The first show was in 2005 and began as an opportunity for members of the club to sell unwanted hunting, fishing and sporting items to fellow members as well as the public. Nonmembers were invited to sell items. Anything related to hunting, fishing, camping, trapping, archery or other outdoor sports is welcome to be sold, but firearms and ammunition are not permitted.

Items for sale include new, vintage and collectable fishing lures, old fishing and hunting licenses, fly tying materials, fishing rods and tackle, turkey calls, archery equipment, hunting and fishing books and magazines.

The center is located at 1702 Fifth Ave. in Arnold

Admission is $3. Free for children under 12.

Details: 412-298-0964

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.