Bob Frye: Look at Lake Erie fishing and other news

 
A roundup of odds and ends of Western Pennsylvania fishing news for your consideration…

Lake Erie

Lots and lots of people fish Lake Erie and its tributary streams, seeking all manner of fish.

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

So what’s that worth?

We’re about to find out.

Pennsylvania Sea Grant is doing a $166,315 study examining the impact of Lake Erie fishing on Pennsylvania’s economy.

The study – the first examining all aspects of the fishery – is being led by a Penn State University graduate student. Anglers are being surveyed. Additional data from fishing-related businesses and “other available databases” is being factored in, too.

Work began in 2016, so results are expected perhaps in the coming year.

Two fisheries

Speaking of Lake Erie, it’s a tale of two fisheries right now.

Chuck Murray, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Lake Erie biologist, said its walleye population is booming. It doubled from 2016 to 2017, and now stands at an estimated 55 million fish.

Anglers are doing well on them, too. The catch rate, according to the most recent survey, was 1.7 fish per hour.

Murray called that “super high.”

“I would never have believed that was possible,” Murray said.

The story isn’t so good with yellow perch.

They haven’t disappeared, Murray said. In the portion of the lake under commission management, there’s actually been an “uptick” in the population. There are an estimated 125 million perch out there. That’s two times the long-term average, he said.

Yet, anglers can’t seem to find them.

“The thing that’s so troubling about our perch assessment is angler catch rates. The population looks good, but anglers are not catching fish,” Murray said. “It’s a pretty disturbing trend.”

Keystone Lake

Anglers fishing Keystone Lake in Armstrong County might soon be able to travel a little faster.

Fish and Boat Commissioners are meeting in Harrisburg on Jan. 22 and 23. Their boating advisory board has recommended that they increase the horsepower limit on Keystone from 10 to 20.

That’s what the owner of the lake wants.

The 10 horsepower limit dates back to a lease agreement between the commission, which manages the lake, and Chief Keystone Power LLC, which owns it. That deal expired in March, however.

Keystone Power asked that the horsepower limit increase to 20 in any new agreement.

If commissioners give the idea preliminary approval in January, final approval could follow in April.

Slow no wake

Another change being recommended is meant to slow boaters down.

Some landowners in Clarion County are worried about boaters traveling too fast up Redbank Creek from the Allegheny River.

For years, locals have treated the creek as a slow no wake zone, even though it’s never been regulated that way officially. But boat traffic is on the increase there.

Waterways conservation officers looked at the situation. They determined the creek narrows as it goes upstream. That means it quickly becomes congested with boats, they said.

And that poses a safety hazard, said Corey Britcher, chief of the commission’s law enforcement bureau.

Meanwhile, Allegheny Land Trust owns an old railroad bridge spanning the creek. It maintains it for a bike-hike trail. The Trust is worried about erosion issues from the boat traffic.

So, the advisory board recommended commissioners make Redbank Creek a slow now wake zone. The rule would apply from its headwaters to its confluence with the Allegheny.

Bob Frye is the everybodyadventures.com editor. Reach him at 412-838-5148 or bfrye@535mediallc.com. See other stories, blogs, videos and more at everybodyadventures.com.