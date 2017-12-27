FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Kids can ring in 2018 with (early) New Year’s Eve activities

 
The key moment on New Year’s Eve happens at midnight, which is too late for most younger children. And parents may want to enjoy their own adult festivities instead of just welcoming 2018 with their kids.

Several Pittsburgh-area attractions offer a solution to this holiday situation: family-friendly celebrations that parents and kids can enjoy together, either during the day or early in the evening on New Year’s Eve.

“It is an opportunity for the kids to blow those party horns and for the whole family to enjoy a warm, safe tropical setting in Pittsburgh, and … parents and kids can ring in the new year together a little early,” says Kelliann Walsh. She is discovery education specialist at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, one of the participating attractions.

At Phipps, kids and parents can enjoy the daytime New Year’s Eve Family Celebration together. When kids arrive, they will get a gift bag and a healthy snack. Activities will run all night from 6 to 9 p.m., with an early countdown at 8:45 p.m. Activities include a Snowflake Flip Bean Bag Toss, making festive party hats, and face-painting. A live steel drum band will play, and a caricature artist will create special drawings. Kids will pot good-luck plants to take home for the new year.

“I have found that once families discover the New Year’s Eve Celebration at Phipps, it becomes a tradition,” Walsh says. “I see new faces every year, but I also see those families that come again and again.

“Time spent at Phipps on New Year’s Eve is immersive with games, activities and beautiful exhibits around every corner,” she says. Also, in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve, Phipps visitors can enjoy Family Fun Days, 11 a.m. To 4 p.m. through Dec. 30. Events this week are included with general admission of $17.95, $16.95 for senior citizens, and $11.95 for ages 2 to 18. Details: 412-622-6914 or phipps.conservatory.org

• The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium is hosting its popular New Year’s Eve event called Noon Year’s Eve, held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Highland Park zoo’s aquarium. The family event includes an early ball drop at noon, and live entertainment. Kids can make crafts, and sign the “resZoo-lution” banner. Noon Year’s Eve activities are included with general admission of $13, and $12 for senior citizens and ages 2 to 13. Details: 412-665-3640 or pittsburghzoo.org

• The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is hosting the Countdown to Noon! Event, 11:30 a.m. To 12:30 p.m. At the North Side museum. This event also welcomes 2018 early, 12 hours ahead of time. Meanwhile, Lee Robinson and Iska Band will play live, and Larry Berger of the Saturday Light Brigade will interview visitors for the radio show. The Elephant and Piggie characters from Mo Willem’s books will join the festivities; and from 12:30 to 1 p.m., kids can enjoy a story time with one of the books.

From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. In the Art Studio, and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. In the Cafe, kids can create new year’s resolutions involving acts of kindness, in Kindness Counts Resolution Making. Visitors also can make party accessories to ring in the new year in the Makeshop during the festivities. New Year’s Eve activities are included with general admission of $16, and $14 for senior citizens and ages 2 to 18. Details: 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Kellie B. Gormly is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.