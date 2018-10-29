Franklin Regional band flips pancakes to fund Macy’s parade trip
Franklin Regional band members will continue fundraising to pay for a trip to the 2019 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a Nov. 3 pancake breakfast in Murrysville.
It will be from 8 to 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Tickets are $8 (children under 3 eat free), and are available from any band member but can also be purchased at the door.
Takeout orders will also be available.
The breakfast includes all-you-can-eat pancakes -- both plain and pumpkin -- along with sausage, homemade applesauce and beverages.
School-themed clothing will also be available for purchase.