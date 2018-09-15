Marching-band parade traditions hype home games at Leechburg, Greensburg Salem

In Leechburg, there’s basically a miniature parade before every home football game.

“People line up along First Street to cheer on the band as we go up the hill,” Director Robert Reams said of the band’s 14-block march to Veterans Memorial Stadium.

As they turn the corner onto Logan Avenue, the band breaks into their fight song, “L is for Leechburg.”

“We always draw a crowd along the way,” Reams said. “A lot of people wait at the top of the hill and follow the band as we’re going in.”

And while Leechburg students are marching up the hill, Greensburg Salem students are marching down, a tradition that began more than 90 years ago.

“The original tradition was that the ROTC band would lead students down to Offutt Field,” Director Jaime West said. “That was how the band started here.”

This year, graduates from the Greensburg Salem Class of 1968 will march with the band as they mark their 50th class reunion year, and the band will hold a moment of silence for longtime Greensburg fire Chief Ed Hutchinson, who died in April.

“I like how it kind of announces to the community that there’s something big happening,” West said. “I’ve seen the pictures from Leechburg, and it does the same sort of thing.”

Fans from the high school’s student section, the “Salem Psychos” usually follow the band, which starts at Greensburg Salem Middle School along Main Street and marches down Main to the Westmoreland County Courthouse before making a left onto East Pittsburgh Street and then onto Hutchinson Way and into the stadium.

“We pick up other folks along the way, and it’s a really cool way to tie everything together,” West said.