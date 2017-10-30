FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Outdoors notices: Oct. 29, 2017

 
e_SBlt Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek. Participants will meet at the park office at 8 a.m. before heading out to see the wide variety of habitats in Yellow Creek State Park. For more information, call outing leader Margaret Higbee at 724-354-3493.

e_SBlt Presque Isle State Park is offering a Day in the Life of a Lighthouse Keeper event from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Experience a day in the life of a lighthouse keeper with this educational program. Participants will hear the stories of keepers past and view the tools of the trade. Program is recommended for adult audiences and space will be limited. Participants will meet at the Presque Isle Lighthouse. Email presqueislesp@pa.gov or call 814-833-7424.

e_SBlt Venture Outdoors is having a Curry Hike from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday. The first few hours of the hike will be spent exploring the neighborhood of Carnegie before joining Indian curry cook Kanak Iyer for some samples of Indian curry. Program costs $27. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

e_SBlt Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding a Winter Berries for Birds event from 10 a.m.-noon on November 11 at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Participants will discuss native plants that help sustain birds during the harsh weather of winter before heading out on a short hike to observe the plants in a natural setting. Event will cost $6 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register online at aswp.org/events/7949

e_SBlt Point State Park is hosting an event entitled Steel City Salutes the Troops on November 11. Celebrate local military history during the event with numerous displays and other interactive stations. Check www.facebook.com/SCSTT for more information.

e_SBlt Pheasants Forever and the Pennsylvania Game Commission will hold a Wildlife Habitat Enhancement Seminar at 7 p.m. on November 14 at the Buffalo Township Municipal Building. At the seminar, programs that are available to private landowners that help improve wildlife habitat at little or no cost to the landowner will be discussed. Email Chet Krcil at ckrcil@gmail.com or call 724-986-5250.

e_SBlt Prince Gallitzin State Park is offering a ‘Walk with Me’ Wednesday event from 2-3:30 p.m. on November 15. Join the park naturalist for a walk in the park, with this walk featuring Turkey Ridge Trail. The 1.5 mile long hike will be moderately challenging with some inclines and changing trail conditions. Wear sturdy shoes and bring drinking water. Meet at the trailhead sign at Muskrat Beach 3. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

e_SBlt Ohiopyle State Park is holding a Volunteer Trail Clean-up at 9 a.m. on November 18. Help chip in and give back to Ohiopyle State Park by keeping the trails of the park clean and beautiful. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. at the Meadow Run House. Clean up will be sponsored by Friends of Ohiopyle (FOO). Contact Barb Wallace at bawallace@pa.gov or visit FOO’s website www.friendsofohiopyle.com.