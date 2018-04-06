FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
After contentious hearing, Pennsylvania won’t increase fishing license fee

 
A Pennsylvania House committee halted a price increase Tuesday of up to $6.50 for fishing licenses next year, PennLive reports.

The price of a license will remain $21 after a contentious hearing in which members of the House Game and Fisheries Committee criticized the leadership of John Arway, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s executive director, according to the report.

The Senate approved an increase of $6.25 to $6.50 next year and annual increases of 3 percent for the next four years in a 47-2 vote, with one abstention. The price hasn’t been raised in 12 years, PennLive reported.

The House committee declined to advance the bill, raising management concerns over the commission’s $51 million in uncommitted reserves and a short-lived proposal from Arway to reduce fish stocks in the districts of legislators who didn’t support a fee increase, which Arway said he regretted.

The commission’s annual operating costs of about $56 million exceed its annual revenue, which comes solely from licenses and other money the commission makes through its operations, Arway told the committee, necessitating the license fee increase. Without a fee increase, the commission’s reserves will run out in five years, he told the committee.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.