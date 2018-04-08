Murrysville siblings keep carving up the ski slopes

The ski season might be drawing to a close, but a pair of Murrysville siblings is still carving up the slopes.

Torin Pottinger, 12, finished eighth overall at the Pennsylvania Alpine Racing Association’s U14 championships at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in February, and finished third overall in slalom. He earned an invite to the Francis Piche Invitational, held in March in Gunstock, N.H.

Pottinger’s sister Riley, 15, finished 15th overall at the association’s U16 championships at Blue Mountain Resort in the Poconos, earning an invite to the U16 Eastern Finals, held in late March at Waterville Valley, N.H.

Results for those events were not immediately available.

