Pittsburgh bike share program expanding with new stations

Pittsburgh’s Healthy Ride bike share program is looking to more than double its size this year by adding 125 new stations throughout the city.

“Healthy Ride is expanding in order to create more convenient connections for people throughout the city,” said Erin Potts, director of marketing and outreach for Pittsburgh Bike Share, which operates Healthy Ride. “The expansion plan for 2018 will include stations that give the current bike share network better density as well as stations in new neighborhoods in order to continue connecting more neighborhoods to bike share.”

The planned expansion will give the program — started in 2015 — 175 locations throughout the city.

The nonprofit will hold a series of meetings around the city to determine where to put the new stations. Each station has eight docks for bicycles.

“In 2016, Healthy Ride reached out to residents throughout the city to see where they would like to see bike share stations in their neighborhoods,” Potts said. “Station recommendations and comments were collected using a digital map that received over 5,600 engagements. These suggestions set the basis for our proposed expansion locations. Not only will Healthy Ride be better connecting business districts, but we are also connecting residential neighborhoods and expanding our system outward to connect new neighborhoods including Highland Park, Homewood, Larimer and Squirrel Hill.”

Potts said plans call for the final site of each new station to be made on a rolling basis throughout the year. New stations will be installed this spring and continue throughout the year, she said.

Currently, the most-used station is at Liberty Avenue and Stanwix Street. The program has 64,000 registered users.

The National Household Travel Survey showed the number of trips made by bicycle in the U.S. more than doubled from 1.7 billion in 2001 to 4 billion in 2009.

Suzanne Elliott is a Tribune_Review staff writer. Reach her at selliott@tribweb.com, 412-871-2346 or via Twitter @41Suzanne.