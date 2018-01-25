Lawrenceville transforming former playground into fruit and herb garden

Lawrenceville residents are transforming a decommissioned 1951 Pittsburgh playground into a urban greenspace complete with 25 fruit trees, herbs, community gardens and space for kids to play.

Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday gave unanimous approval for the Department of Public Works to maintain the parklet at 54th and Duncan streets. Council is expected to schedule a final vote for Tuesday.

“This is my favorite project,” said Councilwoman Deb Gross, who represents the neighborhood. “The neighborhood thought of it, and we were able to make it happen with minimal effort.”

Pittsburgh’s 2013 open space plan recommended turning the playground into a natural greenspace and residents during community meetings came up with the idea of an urban orchard, said Taro Matsuno, community engagement and program manager for the civic group Lawrenceville United.

He said the playground had become rundown and Pittsburgh removed all of the equipment.

“The idea was to regreen the space, but also have something that neighbors can benefit from,” Matsuno said.

Neighborhood groups used $16,500 in grants from the city and the nonprofit Enterprise Community partners to purchase and plant 25 fruit trees, herbs, flowers and grasses, all native to Pittsburgh.

Matsuno said residents will be able to pick fruit from serviceberry, pawpaw, pear and plum trees when they start bearing fruit in several years and are encouraged to use herbs from the gardens. So far the trees have produced one pear.

Volunteers painted a mural on the base of a former basketball court that is now used for deck hockey and other court games.

The neighborhood has plans to add a 12-foot sliding board that will follow a natural steep grade of the park and other elements for children.

Plans also call for a rain garden and community gardens. Matsuno said the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority has approved a $9,500 grant for the rain garden.

Volunteers from the neighborhood have organized work days for weeding, watering and doing other maintenance chores.

“We’ve been sort of helping out with this, but a lot of the interest in doing these projects is really coming on the part of residents,” Matsuno said.

