Outdoors notices: Aug. 13, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Venture Outdoors is holding an Intro to Dragon Boating event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Millvale. Join a boat that fits 18 paddlers and learn to paddle to the beat of a drum. The Pittsburgh Paddlefish are helping to introduce this style of boating, for which the minimum age to participate will be 12 years old. Price is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Linn Run State Park and Forbes State Forest are holding a free movie and mountain pies program at 7 p.m. Saturday. Participants should meet at the Linn Run State Park office. For more information, call 724-238-6623.

• Forbes State Forest is inviting the public to attend a meeting concerning the new state forest resource management plan. The meeting is Aug. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the Loyalhanna Watershed Association building located at 6 Old Lincoln Hwy W in Ligonier. For questions, contact 724-238-1200.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails and should come with a packed lunch and water. Email Sheree Daugherty at shereedaugherty@gmail.com.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its PA Black Bear program from 7:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 24. Participants will meet at Kentuck Campground Amphitheater to discuss these mammals that can be found in Ohiopyle State Park before viewing an award-winning video on the species. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Western PA Mushroom Club is holding a mushroom hike with Forbes State Forest at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24. For more information, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Clear Creek State Forest is hosting a program concerning Chronic Wasting Disease from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The program will be free and will offer an expert-led talk about chronic wasting disease, how fast it spreads, what animals it might affect and ways to combat the ailment. Contact 814-226-1901.