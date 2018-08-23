FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Outdoors notices: Aug. 13, 2018

 
• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Venture Outdoors is holding an Intro to Dragon Boating event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in Millvale. Join a boat that fits 18 paddlers and learn to paddle to the beat of a drum. The Pittsburgh Paddlefish are helping to introduce this style of boating, for which the minimum age to participate will be 12 years old. Price is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Linn Run State Park and Forbes State Forest are holding a free movie and mountain pies program at 7 p.m. Saturday. Participants should meet at the Linn Run State Park office. For more information, call 724-238-6623.

Other news
United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after scoring during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match against St. Kitts & Nevis Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup
Jesús Ferreira scored his second international hat trick, Djordje Mihailovic had two goals and the 13th-ranked United States overwhelmed No. 139 St.
President Joe Biden gestures toward members of the media, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his return from Chicago. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Biden is wrapping a campaign fundraising blitz aimed at making a bold early statement
President Joe Biden has cozied up to high-dollar donors at posh Upper East Side penthouses and on West Coast decks gussied up with floral arrangements and flags in recent weeks.
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tovar hits 3-run double to spark the Rockies past the Dodgers, 9-8
Ezequiel Tovar hit a three-run double in a five-run sixth inning to rally the Colorado Rockies over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 9-8 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 8 innings against Athletics
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through eight innings against the Oakland Athletics.

• Forbes State Forest is inviting the public to attend a meeting concerning the new state forest resource management plan. The meeting is Aug. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. the Loyalhanna Watershed Association building located at 6 Old Lincoln Hwy W in Ligonier. For questions, contact 724-238-1200.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails and should come with a packed lunch and water. Email Sheree Daugherty at shereedaugherty@gmail.com.

• Ohiopyle State Park is holding its PA Black Bear program from 7:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 24. Participants will meet at Kentuck Campground Amphitheater to discuss these mammals that can be found in Ohiopyle State Park before viewing an award-winning video on the species. Email ohiopylesp@pa.gov or call 724-329-8591.

• Western PA Mushroom Club is holding a mushroom hike with Forbes State Forest at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24. For more information, email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• Clear Creek State Forest is hosting a program concerning Chronic Wasting Disease from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The program will be free and will offer an expert-led talk about chronic wasting disease, how fast it spreads, what animals it might affect and ways to combat the ailment. Contact 814-226-1901.