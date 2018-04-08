FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Pittsburgh area’s fourth Stack’d burger restaurant coming to Hampton

 
Share

A new restaurant known as Stack’d to be located in Hampton was approved for a liquor license transfer by township council at its March 28 meeting.

Stack’d Restaurant specializes in custom burgers and craft beer and is planned for 5055 Route 8, which is also the location of the former Conley’s Hotel.

A public hearing was also held at last week’s council meeting regarding the transfer with no comment, aside from Jamie Rodgers, owner of restaurant. This will be their fourth location, including locations in Shadyside, Oakland and one in Wexford, which opened last year.

Other news
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (16) slides safety into home in the first inning against the Houston Astros during a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Altuve hits 3-run homer in 5-run 8th to help the Astros beat the Cardinals 10-7
Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in Houston’s five-run eighth inning and the Astros rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-7 on Wednesday night.
The AP Interview: Olympics boss vows Paris Games will be safe, says no resignations planned in probe
Tony Estanguet won gold medals for canoeing in the 2000, 2004 and 2012 Olympic Games. Now, the trim 45-year-old is the face and chief organizer of the 2024 Paris Games.
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.

Rodgers was there with his business partner Mike Garner, who is district manager at Stack’d.

Rodgers said they put a big focus on family, especially in the suburbs.

“We do as much as we can by catering to kids,” he said, including providing a kids menu and activities while they wait for food.

The liquor license transfer is one of the first steps in the process. Since he owns restaurants near college campuses and younger crowds, he said they’ve “seen everything” in terms of trying to get fake identification to buy alcohol.

“We never had one issue in seven years with the (Liquor Control Board),” said Rodgers. “We’re on top of it.”

The restaurant is set to be located at the site now known as Pioneer Apartments on Route 8 and is currently being redeveloped, said Martin Orban, land use administrator for the township.

Occupancy of a suite in this complex by Stack’d will require the completion of the site improvements by the owner as well as a building permit and associated inspections, he said.

Rodgers, of Bloomfield, said the Pioneer Apartments site is being redeveloped by Kress Brothers, which also notes the coming development on its website.

Rodgers anticipates a July opening date, and was set to begin permit application processes as of this week. If there are no setbacks, he’s confident they’ll open on time.

“We’re pretty good on timelines,” he said of his development team.

Michael Peters, president of Hampton Township council, said a new restaurant or business is a welcome addition to Hampton.

“Revitalizing old structures along Route 8 brings benefit to the community as a whole, and we would like to welcome Stack’d to Hampton,” Peters said.

Rodgers said they picked Hampton because of its great demographics, neighborhood and people. And they felt there was a need for the restaurant.

“We’re coming to a neighborhood that we like,” he said.

Natalie Beneviat is a Tribune-Review contributor.