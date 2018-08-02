Outdoors notices: July 30, 2018

• Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania is holding an outing at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve. Join a naturalist for a free walk on the Reserve’s trails. Register online at aswp.org/events/8220

• Forbes State Forest is having a Stream Walk at 6 p.m. Friday. Join the forest naturalist in exploring the wildlife that congregates around the stream. Email rmahony@pa.gov or call 724-259-2201.

• The Wissahickon Nature Club is holding an outing at 10 a.m. Saturday at Jennings Prairie. Participants will meet in the Jennings Environmental Center parking lot before heading out to take in the unique ecosystem of the prairie while searching for wildlife. Outings are free and open to the public. Contact Susanne Varley at 412-771-4737.

• Laurel Hill State Park is offering a Hemlock Hike from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Discover Old Growth forest in the state park alongside a park naturalist. Meet at the trailhead of Hemlock Trail. Email laurelhillsp@pa.gov or call 814-445-7725.

• Moraine State Park is holding a Salamander Safari from 4-5:30 p.m. on Aug. 11. Explore Hell Run Creek for salamanders and the other critters that live there. Dress for the weather, bring water and wear sturdy shoes. Meet at the Hell’s Hollow Trail parking lot. Email morainesp@pa.gov or call 724-368-8811.

• Venture Outdoors is offering a Meteor Shower Hike from 7:30-10 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Deer Lakes Park. Participants will head out on a 3-4 mile hike during the peak of the Perseids meteor shower. Price is $8 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Email info@ventureoutdoors.org or call 412-255-0564.

• Prince Gallitzin State Park is holding an Archery 101 event from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 12. Participants are welcome to come and learn the basics of archery, with how-to and safety instruction being provided every half hour. This activity is suitable for beginners of most ages, children through adult. Meet in the upper field area at Muskrat Beach 2. Email princegallitzinsp@pa.gov or call 814-674-1000.

• Three Rivers Birding Club is holding an outing at 8 a.m. on Aug. 24 at Sewickley Heights Borough Park. Birders should be prepared for muddy trails and should come with a packed lunch and water. Email Sheree Daugherty at shereedaugherty@gmail.com.