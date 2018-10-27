Electric car charging stations to be added at state parks in Western Pa.

Electric car charging stations will be added at several state parks in the region, including Keystone in Westmoreland County and Ohiopyle in Fayette County.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources plans to add the stations at more than 40 parks and forests across Pennsylvania, the agency announced. The second of the stations to be installed, located at Prince Gallitzin State Park in Cambria County, was dedicated this month.

Charging stations cost about $3,000 for each location. Installation costs vary among the parks, according to a spokesman. The stations can fully charge vehicles in up to seven hours. Installations are expected to be completed by 2020.

In addition to Keystone and Ohiopyle, other area state parks that will get charging stations include:

• McConnells Mill, Lawrence County.

• Raccoon Creek, Beaver County.

• Jennings Environmental Education Center at Moraine, Butler County.

One in five Americans said they plan to buy an electric car as their next vehicle, according to a AAA survey released this year. That was up 5 percent from last year, when 15 percent of respondents said they plan to buy an electric car next.

Those that reported worrying about running out of electricity in an electric car fell from 68 percent in 2017 to 58 percent this year, the AAA survey found.

In 2017, Americans bought nearly 200,000 plug-in electric vehicles -- about 25 percent more than the previous year, according to InsideEVs.com.

There are nearly 20,000 electric vehicle charging stations, with more than 55,000 outlets, across the country, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center. Pennsylvania is credited with having 377 public charging stations with 867 outlets.