April tour reveals Lancaster County’s ‘Best Kept Secrets’

There’s more to Lancaster County than the popular Amish-themed attractions.

The Best Kept Secrets Tour, which highlights off-the-beaten-track businesses and attractions in 10 southeastern Pennsylvania counties (and two in northeastern Maryland), is putting its spotlight on Lancaster County from April 5 to 21.

Purchase a tour ticket for a map that will take you along back roads to out-of-the-way businesses offering free demonstrations, gifts, refreshments, games, drawings, seminars and more. Participants include home furnishings, gifts, unusual foods, antiques and crafts stores, along with farm markets and stores and galleries housed in historic buildings.

A portion of ticket sales is donated to local charities.

Details: bestkeptsecretstour.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.