Collision of galaxies part of double feature at North Hills immersion theater

The final performances of the school year at the North Hills High School digital immersion theater will feature back-to-back presentations on the 24-foot dome screen of a kids film followed by an all-ages show April 6, 11 and 16.

The first film, which begins at 6:30 p.m., is “Wilbear’s Adventure,” the story of a Teddy Bear named Wilbear who just wants to fly and learns about things related to the sky ranging from constellations to the Wright Brothers.

“Cosmic Castaways” starts at 7:15 p.m. and tells the story of what happens when galaxies collide and the affects the collision has on stars.

The presentation explores the Milky Way, Andromeda Galaxy and the possible fate of our own Sun and solar system.

The free shows require reservations by calling 412-318-1000, ext. 3166, or emailing grumskik@nhsd.net.

Group reservations for community organizations are accepted, and special events for community members and groups can be scheduled.

The theater is located on the third floor of the high school, 53 Rochester Road in Ross.

