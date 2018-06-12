Travel tip: Inaugural Roundhouse Rally brings everything on wheels to Altoona

The Pennsylvania Roundhouse Rally sounds like a gathering of old railroad buffs, but it’s actually a four-day festival for antique and class car buffs, bikers and lovers of food, fireworks and music — which includes just about everyone.

The inaugural rally is planned for June 20-23 in downtown Hollidaysburg, Blair County, and at sites around nearby Altoona, including PNG Park — home of the Altoona Curve baseball team.

The festival’s four days will feature Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycle test drives, a Wheelie Wizards stunt show, pro wrestling, vendor sales and concerts featuring The Clarks, Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors and 90s alt-rockers Sponge and Puddle of Mudd.

Details: paroundhouserally.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.