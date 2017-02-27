A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Happy Trails: Community trail initiative gets new moniker

 
The community-based planning initiative known as the “Grand Unified Trail System” has a new name.

After receiving nearly 200 proposals from more than 80 contributors, the steering committee decided to go with “GUSTO” — the Grand Unified Santa Fe Trails Organization. We hope that more people will find this to be a more palatable and energizing acronym for our effort to connect our wonderful, natural-surface trails to each other and to the places where people in the Santa Fe area live, work and play.

Congratulations go to George Simon of the “Over the Arroyo Gang” for coming up with the winning entry. Honorable mention also goes to Gary Bass, a teacher with El Camino Real Academy who also came up with GUSTO as an acronym for a different name. Both will be rewarded for their efforts with some fine hiking schwag as promised.

In English, gusto is defined by the Oxford Living Dictionaries online as “enjoyment and enthusiasm in doing something.” In Spanish, gusto can be translated as “flavor, taste, liking or fancy.” As one of our steering committee members thoughtfully pointed out, “GUSTO has a motivational sound to the acronym, and easy to remember and promote to a wide audience of nature lovers.”

The GUSTO initiative will improve community access to our trail systems with a focus on incorporating natural beauty as well as historic alignments, such as the Old Spanish Trail, Camino Real, Santa Fe Trail, old Route 66 and abandoned rail lines. Mix beautiful rugged terrain and scenic natural corridors with national historic trails, throw in some parts of the old Chili and Frijoles lines, and we hope that we have a recipe for “mucho GUSTO” for all.

This initiative is supported by city and county resolutions, as well as partnership agreements with 16 more trail-loving organizations as detailed at www.sfct.org/trails/gusto.

We are indeed still working on a “grand unified trail system” together — all of our partnerships remain in place, and we’ll grow from here. The GUSTO steering committee includes staff and volunteers from a variety of groups who are interested in building, maintaining, and promoting trails, including the Santa Fe Conservation Trust, Trails Alliance of Santa Fe, Santa Fe Fat Tire Society, Santa Fe County Horse Coalition, Friends of the Santa Fe National Forest, Santa Fe County, the state Department of Health and the National Park Service. We look forward to continuing to work together to develop a sustainable, interconnected system of trails around Santa Fe with you all, under this name.

This spring, look forward to the roll-out of study area planning activities through the mapping and route planning subcommittee, as well as GUSTO promotional and community planning events to be organized with the help of the communications and outreach committee. If you would like to participate in the work of one of these committees or study groups, please let us know by e-mailing or calling the Santa Fe Conservation Trust.

We are now receiving critical mapping assistance from the Trust for Public Land, thanks to the generous support of the Lineberry Foundation, which will facilitate these next steps. Thanks also go to the Larsen fund for supporting our coordination of this effort. We plan to have some great GUSTO mapping products to share with the general public at key 2017 events, such as Bike-to-School Day (May 10), Bike-to-Work Week and the Bike and Brew Festival (May 18-21), and National Trails Day (June 3). Stay tuned to more details via e-mail, on Facebook, and on our web site at www.sfct.org/trails/gusto.

Also look for us out on the trails as we continue field trips under our “Passport to Trails” activity. Last fall, we brought out our 1,000th kid to the trails and this May we anticipate bringing hundreds more fourth and fifth graders from El Camino Real Academy and Nina Otero Community School out on Dale Ball Trails.

We can thank private foundations including the S.L. Gimbel and the Lineberry Foundation for supporting these trips in the past. SFCT could certainly use some more help now to cover the costs of school busses, “passport” trail guides, and prizes for the kids who complete all four city trail sections.

Rogers is the trails program manager for the Santa Fe Conservation Trust.