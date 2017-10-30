FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Out & About: Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau names its 2017 Champions of Tourism

By Shirley Mcmarlin
 
A recent USA Today poll listed four Western Pennsylvania spots in the commonwealth’s top 10 tourist attractions. It’s probably safe to assume that the work of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau had a hand in that.

The official marketing organization for Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties, the visitors bureau held its annual dinner and awards presentation on Oct. 25 in the Barn at Ligonier Valley.

Executive director Ann Nemanic announced the 2017 Champions of Tourism honorees:

• Tourism Pathfinder of the Year: Denise and Charles Gehringer, owners of Yoder’s Guest House in Meyersdale, Somerset County.

• Tourism Employee of the Year: Matt Gault, assistant director of education at Fort Ligonier.

• Tourism Trailblazer of the Year: Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, which operates Fallingwater (No. 10 in the poll) and protects land in Ohiopyle State Park (No. 4), among its many conservation efforts. Accepting the award was conservancy Vice President and Fallingwater Director Lynda Waggoner.

Information shared at the dinner included that the visitor’s bureau website, laurelhighlands.org, had 2 million page views in 2016.

Seen: Anna Weltz, Mike Langer, Lisa Hays, Annie Urban, Julie Donovan, Teresa Baughman, Jennifer Benford, Louise Bates, Erica Nuckles, Clinton Piper, Allen Martello, Don Orlando, Deborah Fox, Claire Ertl, Brandon Kail, Theresa Gay Rohall, Olga Herbert, Jeff Landy, Pam Halula, Dave Stoner, Andrea Cuda, Stacey Magda, Rachel Roehrig, Georgia Robinsky, Chuck d and Nancy Anderson, Dave Lohr, Chris and Eileen Plummer, Henry Scully, Brooke Neel d and Melissa Blystone.

The other area sites ranked in the poll: Flight 93 National Memorial (No. 6) and Carnegie Museum of Natural History (No. 9).

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.