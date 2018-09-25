FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Salem Township park provided respite from Jim Crow-era discrimination

 
Share

Harvey Freeman of Homestead remembers Fairview Park in its heyday.

“I used to come out here for church picnics, and sometimes there would be as many as 30 churches all here at once,” Freeman said of the Salem Township park. “There was a pool, there was a gas station and restaurant right on (Old William Penn) Highway. ... You could pull up here at one time and there would be 30 buses lined up from all different areas.”

Borne of segregation, Fairview Park was the only black-owned amusement park in Pennsylvania during the Jim Crow era. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Place, and its history will be on full display at the next American Association of University Women’s meeting, Sept. 13 in Murrysville.

Other news
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws to a Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game against Oakland A’s, the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees has pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
FILE - Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento, Calif., on March 3, 2023. California's first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work Thursday, June 29, 2023, with the formal submission to lawmakers of a final report that includes dozens of recommendations on how the state can apologize and compensate Black residents for decades of discriminatory practices and policies. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, File)
California Black reparations task force concludes historic 2-year work
California’s first-in-the-nation reparations task force wraps up its historic work with a final report to lawmakers.
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, right, sits inside a military vehicle posing for a selfie photo with a local civilian on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, prior to leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin incited a rebellion against Russia's military leaders and marched with his troops toward Moscow but aborted his mutiny when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered an agreement that included exile for the warlord in Belarus. (AP Photo, File)
Recapping the revolt in Russia, through the words of 4 presidents and a mutinous warlord
The dramatic rebellion by a mercenary warlord in Russia that challenged President Vladimir Putin was punctuated by dramatic language of the key protagonists – and some long silences.
Norfolk Southern Railroad ceo Alan Shaw speaks during an interview Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO’s job since Ohio derailment
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.

Guest speaker Fawn Burch will give a presentation on the park, which was developed in 1945 by the Monongehela Valley Sunday School Association as an amusement park where black families were welcome, complete with a roller coaster, merry-go-round, and a picnic grove with a softball field and a swimming pool.

Today, it is managed by the Fairview Park Association.

For association trustee Darryl Lowe, who grew up in West Virginia, the park is a reminder of home.

“It’s peaceful,” Lowe said. “It’s nice to come out here and do some work. We have a chance to use our hands and fulfill this vision the founders had: of a great place with some solace.”

The Murrysville Area AAUW meeting will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the meeting room of the Murrysville Community Library, 4130 Sardis Road in Murrysville.

The public is welcome to attend. Please RSVP by Sept. 11 to MurrysvilleAAUW@gmail.com.

For more, see Murrysville-PA.AAUW.net.