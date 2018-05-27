Fallen Vietnam veteran from Freeport to be honored Memorial Day weekend

In many respects, Freeport native Dale Shultz never received a fitting homecoming.

On Sunday, almost half a century after he was mortally wounded in Vietnam, Dec. 23. 1970, family, friends and the community will gather to honor his sacrifice and his memory.

The 11 a.m. service takes place at the annual community Memorial Day program in the outdoor sanctuary of Sower’s Chapel congregation in South Buffalo.

“We are very appreciative. Vietnam was sort of the forgotten war. To have this tribute to him is just amazing,” said his sister Lila Simmers of Kennerdell, Venango County. “It is 48 years since Dale has been gone and sometimes it is hard to believe.”

She will be joined by her sister Linda Henderson of Eau Claire, Wis.

“We began holding the Community Memorial Day service about 10 years ago. We were looking for a way to give back to our community,” said congregation member Trish Lindsay, a Sunday school teacher and member of the Pastor’s Council and organizer of many congregational events.

“And since we love music and have an appreciation for history and the ordinary people around us who have served so courageously in our Armed Forces, we decided to put on this service as a tribute to these quiet heroes.”

Compelling stories

Each year, a local serviceman or woman with a compelling story is recognized.

“We also invite people from the community to participate in the service,” Lindsay said.

A wounded Vietnam veteran from Pittsburgh will sing a solo and perform with the choir this year; and a Freeport Vietnam veteran will share reflections on growing up with Shultz, which were selected for the PBS/WQED “Vietnam Stories” website in conjunction with Ken Burns’ award-winning Vietnam documentary.

Shultz left his family in Freeport on Mother’s Day, May 9, 1970, for a one year tour in Vietnam.

“He said he was glad he was going to Vietnam so his nephews wouldn’t have to go. Never, he said. He wrote to his nephews and said he was proud to be an American and that he was fighting for America. Although his uncles told Dale not to volunteer for special jobs in the Army, Dale volunteered for sniper training in Vietnam,” Simmers says.

“At that time young men were being drafted into the Army, and the Army offered a ‘Buddy Plan.’ In January, 1969 Dale and two of his buddies, Dave Coward and (the late) Gary Blewitt enlisted together on the Buddy Plan,” she said.

Infantry training

Shultz, a 1968 graduate of Freeport Area High School, was sent to Ft. Sill, Okla., where he trained as an infantry soldier. He was also stationed in Fort Carson, Col., where he met a young woman, Roberta Gilloth.

He and Gilloth continued to write letters when Dale was transferred to Ft. Polk, La., and when he was deployed to Vietnam, Shultz also wrote to his Sunday school teacher, Miss McIntire.

He served with A Company, 1st Battalion of the 46th Infantry in Vietnam. While there, SP4 Shultz earned a bronze star and a combat infantry badge.

On Christmas Day, 1970, Roberta Gilloth, Dale’s girlfriend, flew to Freeport to meet Shultz’s family. Gilloth and Shultz planned to be married when he returned from Vietnam.

The day after Christmas, the Shultz family received the news that Dale had been killed in action in Vietnam on Dec. 23.

In a letter from the Department of the Army, the family learned that Shultz had been taking sniper position when another soldier tripped a land mine and was wounded. A rescue helicopter was called, but as the helicopter was extracting the wounded soldier from the area, the backwash from the helicopter pushed another man off balance and he tripped another booby trap.

The fragments from the booby trap grenade fatally wounded Shultz.

He was immediately evacuated, but died of his wounds. He was 21.

He was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart.

His body was transported to Freeport for burial, accompanied by an Army escort who stayed with the family until the service and burial were complete.

Shultz’s fiancée sang “Blessed Assurance” at the funeral, which was held at the Freeport United Presbyterian Church, Jan. 6, 1971, the Rev. John Foester officiating.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer