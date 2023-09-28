Biden impeachment inquiry
Rotterdam shooting
CVS walkout
Government shutdown
Powerball jackpot
Sports

Lightning goalie Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first 2 months of the season after back surgery

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy pauses during a break in the second period of Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Toronto. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy pauses during a break in the second period of Game 2 of the team’s NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Toronto. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Toronto. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period of Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Toronto. Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery. The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away.(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
 
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to miss the first two months of the NHL season after undergoing back surgery.

The team announced the stunning injury news Thursday, midway through training camp and with opening night less than two weeks away.

General manager Julien BriseBois said Vasilevskiy had a successful microdiscectomy to address a lumbar disk herniation. The recovery could sideline arguably the best goalie in the world for 25 or more games.

Tampa Bay was hoping the 29-year-old Russian would be fresh after a first-round playoff exit following three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final. Vasilevskiy won the Vezina Trophy in 2019 as the league’s top netminder and the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2021 as playoff MVP.

Other news
Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund skates during NHL hockey training camp practice in Calgary, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Flames center Mikael Backlund signs 2-year extension, named captain
FILE - Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders, Monday, April 10, 2023, in Washington. Backstrom is sick and tired of talking about his surgically repaired left hip. More than a year removed from a surgery that only one previous NHL player had come back from, Washington’s Swedish center insists he’s past the injury and back to normal.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Nicklas Backstrom is done talking about his hip. The Capitals now need his play to do the talking
FILE - Montreal Canadiens' Nick Suzuki (14) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) congratulate Canadian hockey player Sarah Nurse after she scored a goal during the NHL All Star Skills Showcase, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. The best women's hockey players in the world aren't the only ones in the sport excited about the new pro league launching in January. Many of the biggest stars across the NHL are eager to see the Professional Women's Hockey League and hope it thrives. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
As the NHL lends an assist, top men’s players hope the new women’s hockey league thrives

No one played more hockey from August 2020 through the end of the playoffs last season than Vasilevskiy, who was on the ice for just over 14,769 minutes of game action. He said after the series defeat to Toronto he struggled with a heavy workload.

BriseBois told the Tampa Bay Times the back injury was not related to any physical issues the goalie said he played through last season.

The newspaper reported Vasilevskiy first experienced a problem with his back in August and received an injection.

Treatment and a second injection failed to resolve the problem after Vasilevskiy experienced the issue again when he practiced for the first time in training camp.

“The medical opinion was that he should go ahead and have surgery,” BriseBois told the Times. “That was the only way to fully recover from the herniated disc.”

Despite a salary cap crunch, Vasilevskiy’s absence could push the Lightning to make a trade or sign a free agent, given their tight contending window. Journeyman Jonas Johansson, 22-year-old Hugo Alnefelt and Matt Tomkins — Canada’s 2022 Olympic starter who has never played in the NHL — are the only other goaltenders Tampa Bay has under contract.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL