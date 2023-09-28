Biden impeachment inquiry
Rotterdam shooting
CVS walkout
Government shutdown
Powerball jackpot
U.S. News

Man arrested in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis

Lil Baby performs at Music Midtown, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
1 of 2 | 

Lil Baby performs at Music Midtown, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. A man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded one person at a Memphis concert on Sept. 7, 2023, headlined by rapper Lil Baby, police said Thursday, Sept. 28. Kevin Young, 22, was arrested on reckless endangerment, weapons and drug charges on Wednesday at a home in Memphis, police said on social media. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
2 of 2 | 

FILE - Lil Baby poses in the press room at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. A man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded one person at a Memphis concert on Sept. 7, 2023, headlined by rapper Lil Baby, police said Thursday, Sept. 28. Kevin Young, 22, was arrested on reckless endangerment, weapons and drug charges on Wednesday at a home in Memphis, police said on social media. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been arrested in a shooting that wounded one person at a Memphis concert headlined by rapper Lil Baby, police said Thursday.

Kevin Young, 22, was arrested Wednesday on charges including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of weapons and drugs at a home in Memphis, police said on social media.

Police responded to the Sept. 7 shooting at the FedExForum, located just steps from the popular Beale Street tourist destination in downtown Memphis. The 19,000-seat arena is home to the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies and the University of Memphis men’s basketball team. The arena is also used as a concert venue.

Lil Baby was rushed off the stage when shots were fired. A man was wounded and taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Other news
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Chairman of CBS Sports Sean McManus participates in the "CBS Sports" panel at the CBS 2016 Winter TCA, in Pasadena, Calif. McManus will retire in April 2024 after a 27-year run leading the division. David Berson, who has been president of CBS Sports for over 10 years, will succeed McManus as president and chief executive officer. The announcement of the leadership transition was made Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023 by George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount+. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Sean McManus will retire in April after 27 years leading CBS Sports; David Berson named successor
FILE - Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes celebrates after the team defeated Texas A&M during an NCAA men's college basketball Southeastern Conference tournament championship game, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Tennessee has extended coach Rick Barnes' contract through the 2027-28 season, which should help ensure he finishes his career with the Volunteers. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Tennessee extends men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes’ contract through 2027-28
FILE - Dodger Stadium is viewed before the MLB All-Star Futures baseball game July 16, 2022, in Los Angeles. A viral aerial video of the stadium taken after the heavy downpour from Tropical Storm Hilary has many social media users convinced that floodwaters submerged the ballpark. But the team says it was never underwater. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Warner Bros. Discovery to offer live sports on its Max streaming service

The concert was canceled and the building was evacuated. Police have not said how the suspect was able to bring a gun into the arena, which contracts with a private security company to screen people for weapons. The arena has since instituted a clear bag policy for patrons.

Officers found guns, ammunition and drugs in the home where Young was arrested. Two other men who were in the home were also arrested on drug charges.

Online court records do not list a lawyer for Young.

After the shooting, Lil Baby posted a message on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis , Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho.”