Sam Huard ties Cal Poly record with 6 TD passes as Mustangs beat Lincoln (CA) 41-20

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Sophomore Sam Huard matched a program record with six touchdown passes - three to Giancarlo Woods - to help Cal Poly rally from an early deficit to beat Lincoln (CA) 41-20 Saturday night.

Huard completed 28 of 39 for 325 yards without an interception against a Lincoln, a program that started in 2021 and is not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA. Woods finished with seven receptions for 77 yards and Logan Booher had 97 yards receiving and a TD, also on seven catches for Cal Poly (2-1).

Otis Weah scored on runs of 28 and 15 yards to make it 13-0 in the first quarter and TJ Goodwin’s 3-yard TD pass to Mathew Quesada early in the second gave Lincoln a 20-7 advantage as the Oaklanders capped each of their first three drives with touchdowns.

Woods, whose 30-yard TD reception got the Mustangs on the scoreboard in the first period, scored on catches of 6 and 8 yards to make it 20-all before Tyrece Fairly-Diyem caught a 26-yard touchdown strike for Huard to give Cal Poly its first lead of the game at 27-20 with 45 seconds left in the first half.

Weah finished with 23 carries for 102 yards and had 40 yards receiving on a team-high five receptions.

