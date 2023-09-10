DeLaurent and Hess each have pair of 1st-quarter TDs, Southeast Missouri State romps Lindenwood 45-7

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent and Geno Hess each had a pair of first-half touchdowns and Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 45-7 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday night.

DeLaurent threw a short touchdown pass to Ryan Flournoy and a 28-yarder to Damoriea Vick, and Hess had both his touchdowns runs from two yards out. A pick-6 late in the first half stretched the lead to 38-0 heading into the break.

DeLaurent finished 27-of-35 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Hess had 115 yards rushing on 20 carries. Vick made 10 catches for 101 yards with a pair of scores. Flournoy also had 10 receptions for 99 yards for the Redhawks (2-0, 1-0 Big South-OVC Association).

Cole Dugger completed 17 of 39 passes for 122 yards and threw three first-half interceptions for Lindenwood (1-1, 0-1).

