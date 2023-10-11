Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has elbow surgery to remove bone spur

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor had surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, and the team said Wednesday he is expected to be ready for spring training in mid-February.

The Mets said team medical director Dr. David Altchek operated Tuesday in New York.

Lindor, who turns 30 next month, hit .254 with 31 homers and 98 RBIs in his third season with the Mets, who finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87.

