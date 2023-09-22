UAW strike expands
Menendez indicted again
Microsoft-Activision deal
Tropical storm warning
911 audio after F-35 ejection
Sports

Linette and Wang through to Guangzhou Open final. Khachanov passes first test at Zhuhai

 
Share

GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Top-seeded Magda Linette and local favorite Wang Xiyu advanced to the final of the Guangzhou Open after straight-set wins in the semifinals on Friday.

The 31-year-old Linette, a semifinalist at the Australian Open earlier this year, beat Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 6-3. The Pole was never troubled, breaking twice in the first set and then breaking her unseeded Kazakh opponent again early in the second set to ease to victory.

Linette will meet 88th-ranked Wang in Saturday’s final and is looking for her first title since winning the Hua Hin Championships in Thailand in 2020 and third overall. The only previous meeting between the two was at the tournament in Thailand with Linette winning their quarterfinal match in three sets.

Wang defeated seventh-seeded Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4. It was her first women’s tour semifinal since the Transylvania Open almost 12 months ago. She is yet to win a tour title.

Other news
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a forehand to Croatia's Marin Cilic during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2018. An online auction that starts Wednesday Sept. 20, 2023 is offering a Federer outfit from his winning run at the 2018 Australian Open. That was his 20th and final Grand Slam title. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)
Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction
Tennis legend Billie Jean King speaks during the opening ceremony of the of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
On 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ win, a push to honor her in Congress
Chile's Alejandro Tabilo serves next to his teammate Chile's Tomas Barrios Vera during their doubles Davis Cup group A tennis match against Canada's Alexis Galarneau and Canada's Vasek Pospisil, in Bologna, Saturday Sept. 16, 2023. (Michele Nucci/LaPresse via AP)
Finland drawn against defending champion Canada in Davis Cup quarterfinals

The 22-year-old Wang won an evenly contested first set in 43 minutes as both players spurned several break point chances. Wang then broke the Belgian’s service game twice in the second set to race to a 4-1 lead. Minnen rallied to get back into the set but Wang held firm for the win.

At the Zhuhai Championships, top-seeded Karen Khachanov beat Australian qualifier Alex Bolt 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

The 15th-ranked Khachanov, who had a bye in the first round, broke Bolt in the opening game. In an even second set, the 27-year-old Russian broke Bolt in the ninth game and then held serve to win the match.

Khachanov will play Mackenzie McDonald in the quarterfinals after the sixth-seeded American rallied to beat Belgian Kimmer Coppejans 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Third-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff overcame a second-set stumble to defeat Chile’s Cristian Garin 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. The 33-year-old German next faces eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka, who advanced with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) victory over Lloyd Harris.

At the Chengdu Open, Roman Safiullin beat fourth-seeded Dan Evans 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. The No.55-ranked Russian took four of his six break-point opportunities to race to a comfortable win in 86 minutes.

Safiullin next plays Australian Jordan Thompson, who advanced with a straight-set victory over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Christopher O’Connell beat Japan’s Taro Daniel 7-6 (10), 6-4.

Top-seeded players Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti and Grigor Dimitrov play their second-round matches on Saturday after receiving a bye in the first round.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis