Lionel Messi set to make his Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, left, stands with forward Lionel Messi, second from left, before a team practice for a Leagues Cup soccer match, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami plays Cruz Azul Friday in Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham, left, stands with forward Lionel Messi, second from left, before a team practice for a Leagues Cup soccer match, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami plays Cruz Azul Friday in Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, and midfielder Sergio Busquets, right, do drills during practice for a Leagues Cup soccer match, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami plays Cruz Azul Friday in Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, left, and midfielder Sergio Busquets, right, do drills during practice for a Leagues Cup soccer match, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami plays Cruz Azul Friday in Fort Lauderdale. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Fans wait in the rain in hopes of catching a glimpse of Lionel Messi leaving after a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Fans wait in the rain in hopes of catching a glimpse of Lionel Messi leaving after a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lionel Messi, center, participates in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi, center, participates in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lionel Messi, center left, jogs alongside forward Josef Martinez, center right, as the team warms up at the start of a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi, center left, jogs alongside forward Josef Martinez, center right, as the team warms up at the start of a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lionel Messi, left, talks with forward Josef Martinez during in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi, left, talks with forward Josef Martinez during in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

International superstar Lionel Messi, facing, hugs a friend on the sideline of an event to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
International superstar Lionel Messi, facing, hugs a friend on the sideline of an event to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

International superstar Lionel Messi is lit by a spotlight during an event to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
International superstar Lionel Messi is lit by a spotlight during an event to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center left, holds his new Inter Miami team jersey as he poses with team co-owners Jorge Mas, left, Jose Mas, second right, and David Beckham during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. His first official training session is Tuesday and he is expected to play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center left, holds his new Inter Miami team jersey as he poses with team co-owners Jorge Mas, left, Jose Mas, second right, and David Beckham during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. His first official training session is Tuesday and he is expected to play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, third from left, sits on the sidelines by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, left, their children and others during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, third from left, sits on the sidelines by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, left, their children and others during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi walks on the pitch during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi walks on the pitch during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

By TIM REYNOLDS
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s debut gameday with Inter Miami has arrived.

Messi is expected to play Friday night when Inter Miami takes on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. Team officials say all tickets — about 21,000, in a newly expanded stadium — have been sold, though thousands were available for resale on secondary markets Friday morning.

It’s unclear how much Messi, a World Cup champion for Argentina and someone who Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham calls the best player ever, will be on the field in his debut. He signed a 2-1/2 year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. That will almost certainly work out to more than $1 million per match.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center left, holds his new Inter Miami team jersey as he poses with team co-owners Jorge Mas, left, Jose Mas, second right, and David Beckham during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. His first official training session is Tuesday and he is expected to play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
The next chapter of Lionel Messi’s career begins Friday at 18,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium
Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut Friday at DRV PNK Stadium, ushering in the next chapter of his career.
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber speaks with reporters during MLS All-Star events, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
MLS Commissioner Don Garber talks Messi, Leagues Cup on eve of All-Star Game
MLS Commissioner Don Garber figures Lionel Messi’s arrival is just the start of an exciting few years for soccer in North America.
Lionel Messi gives a thumbs up toward journalists on the sideline as he participates in a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Jordi Alba to reunite with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami
Veteran defender Jordi Alba is set to join former FC Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in Miami.
Lionel Messi, center, and Sergio Busquets, left, stretch during a training session for the Inter Miami MLS soccer team Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for 1st time since signing with Inter Miami
Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warmup drill of players making short passes in a tight circle and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net.

He was introduced to his new home fans on Sunday and officially trained for the first time as a member of the club Tuesday.

Messi made the decision in June to join Inter Miami and come to Major League Soccer. He considered a return to Barcelona, the club with whom he spent almost the entirety of his career, after spending the last two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

But Inter Miami and MLS found a way to land the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner in Messi, setting the stage for an unprecedented era for the club that has largely sputtered during its first four seasons.

Leagues Cup is a tournament between clubs from MLS and Liga MX, the top Mexican league. Cruz Azul won the inaugural version of this event in 2019.

Neither club has enjoyed much success this season. Inter Miami has the fewest points in the MLS standings; Cruz Azul is the only team in the Mexican league yet to record a standings point through the season’s first three matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports