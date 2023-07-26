Lionel Messi scores twice in first Inter Miami start, has 3 goals in 63 minutes for US club

FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Jaylen Brown agrees to historic NBA deal
FILE - Tavistock founder Joe Lewis stands on the 18th green after the second day of the Tavistock Cup golf tournament in Windermere, Fla., March 15, 2011. British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the U.S. on charges of slipping confidential business information to people ranging from his romantic partners to his private pilots, prosecutors said Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Tottenham owner charged
FILE - Migrants wait to be processed after crossing the border, Jan. 6, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. A federal judge on Tuesday, July 25, blocked a rule that allows immigration authorities to deny asylum to migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border without first applying online or seeking protection in a country they passed through. But the judge delayed his ruling from taking effect immediately to give the administration time to appeal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Judge blocks Biden’s asylum policy
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Bronny James stable after cardiac arrest
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Alphabet reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Google Q2 earnings
Sports

Lionel Messi scores twice in first Inter Miami start, has 3 goals in 63 minutes for US club

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
1 of 5 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
2 of 5 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
3 of 5 | 

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (5) defends against Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi warms up for the team's Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
4 of 5 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi warms up for the team’s Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
5 of 5 | 

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) reacts after scoring a goal during the first half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Atlanta United, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By ALANIS THAMES
 
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The world waited 94 minutes last Friday for Lionel Messi to score his first goal for Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.

In Tuesday’s Leagues Cup match against Atlanta United, he scored twice in the first 22 minutes.

Making his first start for Miami, Messi took a pass from teammate Sergio Busquets, surged forward and sent a strike off the right post before tapping in his own rebound in the eighth minute.

Other news
Lionel Messi fans from North Lauderdale, Fla., wait to enter the stadium before a Leagues Cup soccer match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Celebrities and fans travel from all over to watch Lionel Messi’s MLS debut with Inter Miami
Fans from all over the world bounced around the outskirts of DRV PNK Stadium ahead of Lionel Messi’s MLS debut with Inter Miami. Dozens stood in line for team gear.
FILE - New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos celebrates after scoring his fourth goal in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sunday, April 17, 2022. Castellanos, Major League Soccer's scoring leader in 2021, transferred Friday, July 21, 2023, to Lazio from New York City. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Valentín Castellanos transfers to Lazio from New York City following loan to Girona
Valentín Castellanos, Major League Soccer’s scoring leader in 2021, has transferred to Lazio from New York City.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) makes a free kick to score a goal during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match against Cruz Azul, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami defeated Cruz Azul 2-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lionel Messi scores a sensational game-winning goal on a free kick in his Inter Miami debut
Lionel Messi scored a dramatic, game-winning goal in his debut with Inter Miami. Messi’s free kick in stoppage time from about 25 yards gave his team a 2-1 victory.
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, center left, holds his new Inter Miami team jersey as he poses with team co-owners Jorge Mas, left, Jose Mas, second right, and David Beckham during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. It comes one day after Messi, Major League Soccer and Inter Miami finalized his signing through the 2025 season. His first official training session is Tuesday and he is expected to play Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
The next chapter of Lionel Messi’s career begins Friday at 18,000-seat DRV PNK Stadium
Lionel Messi will make his Inter Miami debut Friday at DRV PNK Stadium, ushering in the next chapter of his career.

Then, in the 22nd minute, Messi put Miami ahead 2-0 off a pass from Robert Taylor.

Messi’s short time with Miami has been nothing short of spectacular.

He came off the bench in the 54th minute in his debut last week and delivered a moment fans had hoped for when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion decided to take his talents to MLS. In the 94th minute against Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, Messi converted a game-winning free kick in front of a crowd estimated at 21,000.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports