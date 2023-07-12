The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
June CPI report
Sports

Messi mania engulfs Miami ahead of Argentine soccer superstar’s arrival

Artist Maximiliano Bagnasco paints a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received when he lands for his new stage as a player with the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
1 of 9 | 

Artist Maximiliano Bagnasco paints a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received when he lands for his new stage as a player with the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the Argentine soccer star announced he is joining the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
2 of 9 | 

Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the Argentine soccer star announced he is joining the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Beer brewed by the Prison Pals Brewery, labeled GOAT 10 in honor of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is shown at the Prison Pals Taproom, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
3 of 9 | 

Beer brewed by the Prison Pals Brewery, labeled GOAT 10 in honor of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, is shown at the Prison Pals Taproom, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Thais Alvarez, left, and Gerardo Serrano, second from left, of Lakeland, Fla., photograph a television crew in front of a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi by artist Maximiliano Bagnasco, Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received when he lands for his new stage as a player with the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
4 of 9 | 

Thais Alvarez, left, and Gerardo Serrano, second from left, of Lakeland, Fla., photograph a television crew in front of a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi by artist Maximiliano Bagnasco, Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received when he lands for his new stage as a player with the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A bartender pours a beer brewed by the Prison Pals Brewery, labeled GOAT 10 in honor of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, at the Prison Pals Taproom, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
5 of 9 | 

A bartender pours a beer brewed by the Prison Pals Brewery, labeled GOAT 10 in honor of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, at the Prison Pals Taproom, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Doral, Fla. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Art depicting Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi adorns the wall at Kao Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2023. Alongside the image of Messi is written the Spanish phrase "¡Anda pa' alla bobo!", which roughly translates to "Go away, fool," part of a Messi outburst during the Qatar 2022 World Cup which became an internet meme. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
6 of 9 | 

Art depicting Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi adorns the wall at Kao Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2023. Alongside the image of Messi is written the Spanish phrase "¡Anda pa’ alla bobo!”, which roughly translates to “Go away, fool,” part of a Messi outburst during the Qatar 2022 World Cup which became an internet meme. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A couple eats near art depicting Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, right, and other celebrities, on the wall at Kao Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2023. Alongside the image of Messi is written the Spanish phrase "¡Anda pa' alla bobo!", which roughly translates to "Go away, fool," part of a Messi outburst during the Qatar 2022 World Cup which became an internet meme. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
7 of 9 | 

A couple eats near art depicting Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi, right, and other celebrities, on the wall at Kao Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2023. Alongside the image of Messi is written the Spanish phrase "¡Anda pa’ alla bobo!”, which roughly translates to “Go away, fool,” part of a Messi outburst during the Qatar 2022 World Cup which became an internet meme. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk past a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi by artist Arlex Campos, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received when he lands for his new stage as a player with the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
8 of 9 | 

People walk past a mural of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi by artist Arlex Campos, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. Murals, burgers, beers, and billboards are just a handful of examples that show the euphoria that Messi generates in South Florida and how he will be received when he lands for his new stage as a player with the Major League Soccer team Inter Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Waiters walk past art depicting Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and other celebrities, on the wall at Kao Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2023. Alongside the image of Messi is written the Spanish phrase "¡Anda pa' alla bobo!", which roughly translates to "Go away, fool," part of a Messi outburst during the Qatar 2022 World Cup which became an internet meme. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
9 of 9 | 

Waiters walk past art depicting Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi and other celebrities, on the wall at Kao Bar & Grill in Hallandale Beach, Fla., Monday, July 10, 2023. Alongside the image of Messi is written the Spanish phrase "¡Anda pa’ alla bobo!”, which roughly translates to “Go away, fool,” part of a Messi outburst during the Qatar 2022 World Cup which became an internet meme. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By GISELA SALOMON
 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A hamburger and drink combination called the Lionel Messi. A huge sketch of the soccer star’s smiling face on a restaurant wall beside a viral meme from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A beer with a pink label matching the color of the Inter Miami jersey he will wear.

Wherever you turn in Miami these days something reminds you of the imminent arrival of the Argentine soccer legend.

There is no hiding the euphoria generated by Messi in Miami as he begins the new Major League Soccer phase of his career in one of the most Latino cities in the United States. But his arrival is also bringing a note of sadness as fans know that at age 36 he is nearing the end of his career.

Other news
FILE - Republic of Ireland's Sinead Farrelly, center, greets players after the team's match with the United States in an international friendly soccer match in Austin, Texas, Saturday, April 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Women’s World Cup brings attention to abuse in soccer
The Women’s World Cup will be played with new programs in place to help protect players and other participants.
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
For first time, every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30K
At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them.
FILE - Japan's Jun Endo, right, and Vietnam's T.T. Tran Thi fight for the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Vietnam in Pune, India, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emmanual Yogini, File)
World Cup showcases inequity within the women’s game
The World Cup always draws attention to the inequities between men’s and women’s soccer. But it also highlights the inequity within the women’s game itself.
Women referees pose for a portrait after officiating a match in the Morocco's professional women league, in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it
Morocco’s national women’s team will make its debut this month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from an Arab world.

Messi announced on June 7 that he will play for Inter Miami in a move that is expected to revitalize soccer in the United States and South Florida with one of the sporting world’s best-known figures. More than 100,000 Argentines live in Miami, which will host World Cup matches in 2026.

The seven-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, the soccer world’s most prestigious individual award, is coming off two years with Paris Saint-Germain and is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21.

In a career spanning more than 17 years with his country’s national team, Messi has scored more than 100 goals, including two against France at the 2022 World Cup, a match Argentina won on penalties.

“I love that he’s in Miami because my children will be able to experience him like I experienced (fellow Argentina soccer star Diego) Maradona,” said Maximiliano Alvarez, one of the owners of the Fiorito restaurant, where a wall has a giant mural of Messi. “It also makes me sad, nostalgic, because it looks like it is the beginning of his retirement.”

“Coming to this league is not the same as playing in the European league,” said the Argentine businessman.

Álvarez and his brother Cristian had the original mural with Messi’s face painted in the restaurant in 2018, when many people criticized the soccer star for his role in the Argentine national team’s poor performance. His idea was to honor him and the resilience he brings, never giving up.

In 2021, they renovated the restaurant in Little Haiti in northeast Miami with another mural of Messi on the same wall, this one by Chilean-American artist Claudio Picasso.

On the walls of another restaurant called Kao Bar & Grill, in the Hallandale Beach area north of Miami Beach, Messi’s meme ”¡Andá pa’ alla bobo!” “Go over there, fool!” is immortalized along with a giant drawing of the soccer star.

Angry after Argentina’s heated victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, Messi said those words to a Dutch player who was passing by while he was being interviewed.

Messi, who is known for his calm and cautious way of speaking, repented the comment, which immediately went viral.

“He regretted it, obviously ... but it was left as a joke,” said Augusto Falopapas, the artist who drew the meme on the restaurant’s wall.

To the south, in Wynwood district, an area near downtown Miami known for its warehouse-turned-art galleries, other artists have painted murals of Messi. One is two giant images of the player, one with a smiling face, the other another running as if in a game. And there are plans for more, including a 10-meter-high (32-foot-high) mural of Messi kissing the World Cup in an open parking lot.

Messi’s arrival has also impacted breweries like Prison Pals Brewing Co., which sells a beer bearing Messi’s number 10. The can is painted pink with black lettering, a replica of Inter Miami’s colors.

The Argentine grill The Knife offers a Messi mojito and the Hard Rock Cafe is launching a new “Messi Chicken Sandwich” made from the soccer star’s favorite “milanesas.” Messi t-shirts, pants, sweatshirts with hood and water bottles will also be for sale.

“When we found out that he decided to choose Miami as his South Florida home, it was incredible for us,” said Elena Alvarez, vice president of global sales for Hard Rock International. “We are very, very grateful and we have him as a brand ambassador and we are launching (the new sandwich) at the same time that he is moving here.”

Near Miami Beach, at the Café Ragazzi of Argentine-Venezuelan singer-songwriter Ricardo Montaner, they are waiting for his return.

Messi was there on vacation after he won the America’s Cup with Argentina in 2021. The star caused an uproar in the restaurant as fans came to greet him, forcing staff, including waiters and kitchen workers, to form a wall around him to protect him and allow him to exit to his car.

Now they want to offer the soccer legend more privacy and are thinking of putting up curtains.

“We are waiting for you in Miami with open arms,” said Emiliano Valdés, the café’s general manager. “He is revolutionizing the entire city and has not yet arrived.”