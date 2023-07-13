Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
SAG-AFTRA strike
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing lobby last week despite a sophisticated FBI crime lab analysis, and surveillance footage of the area didn’t identify a suspect, according to summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the White House. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
White House cocaine investigation
A bottle of Sriracha chili sauce is shown in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Huy Fong Sriracha, which used to go for under $5 or $10 a bottle, is now selling for shocking amounts in some listings posted to Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Sriracha shortage
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Cluster munitions arrive in Ukraine
Entertainment

Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction caused by bariatric surgery, coroner says

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner’s records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

By ANDREW DALTON
 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lisa Marie Presley died from complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago, authorities said Thursday.

The January 12 death at age 54 of the singer, songwriter and heir of Elvis Presley was ruled as being from natural causes due to effects of a small bowel obstruction.

Additional details about what caused Presley’s death were included in an autopsy report released Thursday afternoon by the office of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The report says the complication that Presley experienced is a common complication from bariatric surgery, which is a weight loss procedure. The Mayo Clinic says it is often done when other weight loss methods haven’t worked or if a person has a serious medical condition.

Presley died at a Los Angeles hospital, where she had been rushed by paramedics responding to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her home. No indication was made public at the time of what may have caused the medical issue.

The autopsy report said she had been complaining of stomach pain earlier in the day.

She was buried at a Jan. 22 funeral at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child that has become a museum, tourist attraction and shrine for Elvis fans.

Presley left behind three daughters, 34-year-old “Daisy Jones & the Six” actor Riley Keough and 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. A son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.

In the immediate aftermath of her death, it appeared that a major legal fight would ensue over Presley’s estate. Four days after her funeral, her mother, Priscilla Presley, filed court documents disputing a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with her two eldest children.

But Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough – who is now acting as sole trustee – agreed to a settlement in May.

Riley Keough was nominated for her first Emmy on Wednesday, for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for “Daisy Jones & the Six.”